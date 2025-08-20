Behind The Ad Educating Young People On 'Safe Stabbing'

Ioulianou and Jonathan Kneebone discuss the making of the work, the importance of the messaging, and why the project is unlike any other.

Creative Salon: How did you choose which stories to include and project onto the walls? The numbers to choose from must have been overwhelming.

Pete Ioulianou: We worked with a researcher called Katie at Raw Research , who specialises in handling sensitive subjects like this - she’s incredible. We’d collaborated with her on the ‘ 'Til I Died ’ campaign last year, so we knew she was the right person for this.

We thought it would be a tough ask: we were specifically looking for single-stab fatalities, which was crucial to the idea. We also wanted the locations of the wounds to cover different parts of the body, because the shock lies in the fact that it really can happen anywhere.

Katie came back with over 400 cases which was horrifying. From there, our first priority was the positioning on the body to ensure we had that spread. Then we focused on selecting a range of ages and people from different parts of the country because this is a nationwide issue. That’s how we arrived at the final set of stories.

Obviously the human model and beaming laser lights is a huge part of the work. What was the production process behind that?

Jonathan Kneebone: We knew from the start that we wanted to create an artwork that was accessible to kids. It couldn’t feel like something you’d only see in a museum - it had to be something people would actually want to engage with and touch.

That’s really why the team [Saatchi & Saatchi] came to us [Glue Society] - to find someone who could not only create a physical piece of art, but also capture a film around people interacting with it. That’s very much where we sit as a creative collective - blending physical, tangible work with film to bring it to life.

PI: It was incredibly collaborative. We knew we wanted a physical representation, but how that would take shape was very much up for discussion. There were conversations as basic as - should the model be lying down or standing up? What should it be made of? What should it look like?

We went back and forth with different references, and I think where we landed – which was very much JK’s idea - was on those angular shapes that segment the body. They almost invite the audience to choose an area. We really liked that concept - it added something visually striking while also serving the interactive element.

JK: When you're designing a physical object for people to interact with, it's always nice if there's a clear reason for why it looks and functions the way it does. We explored all sorts of ideas - everything from a medical-style sculpture that revealed veins to something more abstract and sculptural.

One early concept involved little pegs you could pull out, with ribbons attached, so there was a physical reaction when you made a choice. But quite quickly, we landed on the idea that light should come out of it. That felt really compelling - almost symbolic. And once we knew that, the scale had to be large enough to house all these lights inside it became a bit of a jigsaw puzzle.

PI: I think when you’re trying to constantly working out how to shape the experience for those standing in front of the model. The light, the projections, the direction they came from - even the scale of the wall - all of it contributed to how people felt when they interacted with it.

We were absolutely delighted with how the shoot went. The school kids engaged with it in exactly the way we’d hoped. They reacted, reflected, and really learned something on the day. Honestly, the way they experienced the piece couldn’t have gone much better.

Jonathan, what was it that made you want to be part of this when approached by Saatchi & Saatchi?

JK: It was the idea of people asking that question - ‘Where is the safe place to stab?’ - that really struck me. It’s such a layered question. Whether someone’s asking a surgeon or a computer, they’re essentially hoping there’s a way to use a knife that doesn’t lead to harm. There’s this pressure on kids to carry or use knives, but there’s also an intense internal dialogue - a hope, maybe, that there’s a way to use one that doesn’t hurt someone.

That observation, that this was a real conversation happening, felt powerful. The idea of engaging people with that question in such a literal, interactive way had real impact - whether as an art installation or just as an idea.

When it was first presented to us, we were looking at either building a sculpture to tour around schools or one to display publicly and allow people to interact with. The fact that it hadn’t been done before, and that it encouraged people to go through that thought process and realise, ‘No, there isn’t a safe place’, made it feel like a powerful way to connect people to the issue.

It wasn’t about making an advert that tells people to stop - it was something active and real, that could actually shift people’s thinking. And I think that’s what’s driven all of us on the project. There’s been this sense of responsibility to the idea, to make it work - not just in a wishful thinking way, but in a way that actually has impact. The issue is so vast, complex and overwhelming, that you need an idea that approaches it from an unexpected direction.

Why do you think it’s more important now than ever to be making work like this?

PI: Especially on this subject, it’s such a pressing and ongoing societal issue. Lives are being lost - it’s always important, but right now it feels particularly urgent.

You’ve got people like StreetDoctors working tirelessly to improve the situation, and if we can contribute in any way through our creative skills, then why wouldn’t we? Working alongside JK - it just felt like something we had a responsibility to be part of.

Jonathan, you've had a career directing all sorts of projects - how did this particular shoot compare to anything else you’ve worked on?

JK: When you're working with real people - non-actors - there's always that question of how they’re going to react. Not that actors aren’t real people, of course, but when you’re filming individuals who aren’t used to being on camera, there's an unpredictability that can be both challenging and powerful.

With this project, we worked really hard to make sure everyone arrived in the right headspace. I actually made a short video beforehand to explain what was going to happen, so the school children came in with some awareness - but without knowing exactly what to expect.

What was incredible to watch was how the experience of being in front of the sculpture, with projections that almost felt like they were responding to what was being said, took them on a journey. It became this organic moment where they were narrating their way through the experience.

And Pete’s right - it went beyond our expectations. The shift in their responses - from ‘There must be somewhere that’s safe’ to ‘Oh my God, there’s no safe place’ – was really striking. Watching that unfold in real time was incredibly powerful.