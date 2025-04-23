Kate Stanners: "I want to find work that brings real joy"

Kate Stanners, Saatchi & Saatchi's chairwoman and global chief creative officer, has pioneered many things. Of course, the most obvious is that she was made a global chief creative officer when women in that position are rarer than hen's teeth.

Her 20 years at Saatchi & Saatchi - she joined as ECD of its London office - have seen her harness the power of creativity, and drive the agency’s spirit of 'Nothing Is Impossible' to deliver successful client outcomes and revolutionise their businesses. She oversees the network's creative talent, as well as its output and global client roster that includes Visa, UBS, Beiersdorf and Deutsche Telekom.

She also has an entrepreneurial zeal - Stanners was a founder of comms agency Boy Meets Girl and was one of the founding partners of St Luke's. In 2019, Stanners became president of D&AD.

She's not only seen it all - she's been involved in quite a lot of it too. Stanners is the jury president at this year's Cannes Lions festival (an honour that she has been afforded before), this time in the Film category.

We sat down with her to talk about what she's hoping to see from this year's entries, how to successfully chair a judging panel, and what she thinks of the standard of global creativity.

Creative Salon: What are your expectations about being jury president this year? Is there anything you’re particularly excited about?

Kate Stanners: I’ve been jury president before but never for film, so that makes it quite special. I’ve sat on the film jury a couple of times, and actually, the first time I ever went to Cannes was straight in on the film jury. It was my first experience of anything Cannes-related and definitely a baptism of fire. That was 20 years ago. I’d just joined Saatchis, so coming back now as President feels like a bit of an anniversary.

Back then, there were 21 jurors, and we were locked in a room for eight days - sometimes until one in the morning. It was pretty intense - there was no prejudging, and it’s still one of the chunkiest categories. As Cannes [Lions] keeps reminding me, it’s the oldest one, something like 78 years old, so no pressure!

What's interesting about it is the death toll of film has been rung a million times in the last 10 years, and obviously, film has emerged as the primary way we communicate it. Whether that’s two seconds on Instagram or TikTok, or whether it is much longer formats - 20 minutes, 30 minutes online - it's becoming even richer and powerful, and used more than ever, and is much more diverse.

I have the expectation of recognising the diversity of film. I've been going back through a lot of the past, the most recent winners, reminding myself of the work, and in the end, it’s the stuff you remember that stands out.

CS: Having been both a jury president and jury member in the past, what about the process do you most enjoy and look forward to diving into again this year?

KS: It’s one of those real privileges - being with other creatives and getting the chance to almost go back to school. It feels like being back at college. There’s nothing better than sitting around and talking about amazing work.

And sadly, why does that feel so amazing? Because we don’t do it enough in our day jobs.

The joy of being surrounded by people you really respect, people with different perspectives, is just incredible. That’s something I particularly enjoy. My day job is global, so I get to work with people from all over the world and I love that. People bring such different experiences and viewpoints.

That’s what’s so great about the jury: really different voices and ways of seeing things. And part of the job of president, I think, is making sure those voices are heard and that people feel comfortable speaking up.

CS: What makes a strong Jury President? What kind of characteristics are needed to ensure that diversity of opinion is truly heard and catered for?

KS: It comes down to emotional intelligence and, perhaps surprisingly, no ego, which is odd because people are often picked for these roles because of their careers and strong personalities. And of course, we all have an ego. The industry encourages it, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but in this context, it’s not about you. It’s about everyone else in the room.

As a jury president, you need to be present but in many ways also invisible. It’s really about listening. Proper listening. And that can be exhausting - especially for people like us, who are usually more comfortable being on broadcast.

Allowing the conversation to play out but also knowing when you need to just try and refocus it without steering it to a particular direction without an agenda. When you're a president, you come in just as you are. Not your agency, not your network, not your country, not your gender. You have to be you.