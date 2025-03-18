Franki Goodwin: Making Ads Bigger, Bolder, and Worth Watching

Chairing this year’s British Arrows jury, Goodwin had a front-row seat to the best of British film craft—and a few creative battles along the way. With a diverse jury of clients, creatives, and directors, the process was as much about the work as it was about the discussions around it. It was a reminder that great advertising doesn’t happen in a vacuum—it thrives on collective ambition, debate, and, yes, the occasional disagreement about the merits of toilet humour.

For Goodwin, TV advertising is not a relic waiting to be written off. Instead, she’s adamant that it remains a vital cultural force—if we treat it with the respect it deserves. Having graduated with a first class degree in Visual Communication from Glasgow School of Art, she started her career as a graphic designer, then art director.

As digital media evolved in the early 2000s, so did her role and her first company Franki&Jonny — a boutique brand and digital agency for independent films. Her move into advertising happened in 2013 when she joined Saatchi & Saatchi. Three years later, in 2016 Goodwin won 9 Cannes Lions for 'Sea Hero Quest' for Deutsche Telekom— the world’s first game to plug into Dementia.

Her title as chief creative officer is not something she takes lightly, she says and adds that she’s wary of one discipline owning the word “creative.” For Goodwin creativity isn’t confined to job titles, and she wants to make sure people feel empowered to contribute, regardless of where they sit. The best advertising, after all, is born from a collective creative spirit, not just a single department.

In this Q&A, Goodwin shares her takeaways from the judging room, challenges the idea that British creativity is in decline, and explains how she’s shaping the New Creator Showcase - a space where emerging filmmakers and under-the-radar talent can break into advertising with real opportunities—not just exposure. This year, she’s pushing for more raw, authentic storytelling that reflects the unpredictability of the creative process itself. By keeping the Showcase connected to both advertising and the wider world of film, she hopes to foster a new generation of creatives who can bring fresh perspectives to the industry—and, crucially, get paid for it.

Creative Salon: What were your key takeaways from chairing the British Arrows jury?

Franki Goodwin: Well first of all, I should say there was a brilliant body of work, and being able to sit with talented people and get insight and perspective on the year's output is an incredibly valuable thing to do as you kick off the year. I think we all felt that.

Having judged Cannes Lions Film category earlier in the year, I noticed the same trend—really effective work is either incredibly short (15 seconds or less) or leans into long-form or branded entertainment. We're seeing genuine innovation in how brands tell stories beyond traditional ad formats.

However, the 30-second category felt like it wasn't delivering the best work. That may be because some great 30s were entered in other categories—often as 40s or 60s. But it sparked an important discussion: The 30" TV spot is an important medium, and we mustn't stop striving for perfect 30s for our clients. There's a persistent narrative that 'no one watches TV anymore,' but that's simply ignoring mass live event TV and the return to ad models that all the streamers are making – brands and media companies still invest in "TV" as a mass medium, and it's our job to make sure it remains a powerful platform for storytelling.

CS: There's a narrative that British creativity isn't what it used to be. Do you agree?

FG: No, I think that's a bit cantankerous and outdated if I am honest. At Cannes, UK work like Channel 4's idents and Uber's 'Trains' made sure the UK punched its weight in a hugely competitive film category. Directors like Steve Rogers and Lucy Forbes are globally in demand and locally with big brand campaigns like EE—we're making work that's deeply culturally relevant. Yes, coming out of Covid was a challenge. Everyone had to rebuild their creative confidence and figure out how to collaborate in person again. But we're in a strong position.

I think we tend to romanticise 'Cool Britannia' because the nation had more confidence back then and our lives felt easier. But today, we have a thriving music scene, film industry, and a lot to be excited about creatively in the advertising sector – it's just perhaps the job feels harder, and our world feels a bit darker. It's a theory anyway, I just refuse to be too gloomy.