John Lewis Christmas Ad celebrates the power of thoughtful gifting
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign focuses on the creative platform 'Where Love Lives'
04 November 2025
Saatchi & Saatchi and John Lewis have today unveiled the 2025 Christmas campaign, ‘Where Love Lives’.
The fully integrated campaign is built on a simple yet profound insight: when you can’t find the perfect words, you can still find the perfect gift. Inviting the nation to say what they truly feel through the timeless power of thoughtful gifting, exploring how the right present can express what words can’t, capturing connection, memory, and emotion in a way that feels both new and unmistakably John Lewis.
The work has music at the heart as the great connector. 90s dance icon Alison Limerick provides the soundtrack with her iconic hit ‘Where Love Lives’, with a newly reimagined version by globally acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth featuring in the campaign.
The hero film - which will run across TV, digital and cinema - is supported by a fully integrated mix of OOH, social and digital activity. This is supported by extensive in-store experiences and gifting initiatives throughout the festive period, ensuring a cohesive brand presence across every touchpoint.
The campaign leads with a two minute film directed by Jonathan Alric of acclaimed French duo, The Blaze. Set on Christmas Day in a family household, takes viewers to Christmas Day in a family household. Passing a son who’s in his own world with headphones on, the focus shifts to the Dad, who is by the tree on his hands and knees clearing up discarded wrapping paper.
Amongst the wrapping paper, he discovers an unopened present marked ‘Dad’ with a smiley face. Inside is a vinyl record of Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick. He heads straight to his record player and drops the needle gently into the groove. As the opening bars of the 90s classic fill the room, he closes his eyes - and the power of the music evokes a core memory, transporting him back to the 1990s he remembers and loves.
Viewers are then taken on the Dad’s journey as he loses himself in the music. Suddenly, he’s in a 90s club, dancing with his friends. Through the strobe lights he spots his teenage son across the crowd. Calling out to him, the son begins to fade beneath the flashing lights as the music swells to a crescendo.
In the flashes of the strobe lights, the Dad calls for his son who - not as a teen, but as a toddler, takes his first steps towards him. Another flash, and the Dad holds his newborn son bundled tightly in his arms.. The music becomes a bridge between memory and love, between then and now.
The scene shifts back to the present day, as Labrinth’s newly reimagined version of the track echoes softly. The Dad is in the living room when his son comes down the stairs and catches him enjoying his gift. The son looks on, slightly embarrassed, until his Dad pulls him an embrace. They share a quiet, unspoken moment - a wordless "thank you", carrying the weight of "I know we aren’t as close as we used to be but I love you.”
The advert will launch on Tuesday 4th November on Channel at 8pm during Great British Bake Off.
Alongside the film, social created by Saatchi & Saatchi pulls back the curtain with bespoke behind-the-scenes snippets from the making of the campaign. Bespoke executions for OOH, print, digital and radio also launch on 4th November, and feature hero gifting products from partners including Oura, De’Longhi, Dyson and Shark.
Additionally, Rough Trade at John Lewis will exclusively stock a vinyl record of “Where Love Lives”. Side A of the vinyl treats music fans to Alison’s iconic original version, while Side B presents globally acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth’s beautiful, newly reimagined version also featured in the film.
All John Lewis profits from the £14.99 limited-edition vinyl record will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps people build brighter futures.
Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “Music is always the beating heart of the John Lewis campaign at Christmas but this year it’s the gift itself. The campaign poignantly explores the power of a gift to communicate something we might not be able to put into words. A banger on many levels in many channels, I hope it inspires lots of thoughtful, expressive gifting and some family trawls through old playlists on Christmas Day too!”
Rosie Hanley, Director of Brand for John Lewis said: “This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory, and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical. At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the Ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short.”
Alison Limerick said: "I squealed when I heard that 'Where Loves Lives' would be in the advert - literally squealed like an excited child. Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year's John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song - especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful; it’s sure to fill the heart with love.”
Labrinth said: "To think a boy like me from East London Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward thinking direction is a big deal for me. This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it.”
Credits
Client: John Lewis
Director of Brand - Rosie Hanley
Brand Marketing Lead: Amy Tippen-Smith
Senior Brand Marketing Manager: Carolyn Timberlake
Brand Marketing Manager: Laura Masters
Brand Marketing Senior Executive: Holly Graham
Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
ECD: Will John
Creative Director: Brodie King
Associate Creative Directors: Pete Ioulianou & Ollie Agius
Creatives: Paddy Fraser, Brodie King, Pete Ioulianou & Ollie Agius
Group Creative Director (Amplification): Caroline Paris
Creatives (Amplification & Supplier Funded): Molly Ohayan & Issie Peach
Creative (Gifting Stills): Will Blackburn
Designers: Kevin Hipke, Shane Horn
CPO: Jess Ringshall
Executive Production Director: Sam Robinson
Executive Producer: Rose Reynolds
Senior Integrated Producer (Gifting Stills): Zan Stepien
Integrated Producer (Supplier Funded): Izzy Woods
Production Assistant: Rita Aboderin
Exec Strategy Director: Emily Lewis-Keane
Planning Director: Polly Whitton
Planner: Elena Georgiou, Phoebe Lyons
Group Managing Partner: Alice Kassapian
Business Leader: Isaac Hickinbottom
Account Director: Jack Steer, James Hall
Account Manager: Mirta Esara
Head of Business Affairs: Charlotte Fisher
Business Affairs Manager: Liz Staley
Media: OMD Manning Gottlieb
Campaign & Hero TV Ad:
Flora Williams (Exec Director)
Gerry Ridgway (Exec Director)
Duncan Timlin (Business Director)
Mel Nixon (Business Director)
Tabitha Rosenfeld (Account Director)
Rosie Wishart (Effectiveness Lead)
Sophia Nall (Programmatic Director)
Andrew Matsoukis (AV Director)
Gifting incl. Plat, SF and BF:
Fran Lucas (Account Manager)
Logan McJannet (Snr Account Exec)
Ruby Probert (Account Exec)
Lucy Miles (Social Manager)
Lakshay Bhatia (Programmatic Manager)
Charlie Wingfield-Jones (OOH Director)
Amplification:
Chris Evans (Managing Partner)
Tamara Cross (Chief Creative Officer)
Will Selwyn (Creative Director)
Chloe Jukes (Partnerships Director)
Production Company: Iconoclast
Director: Jonathan Alric
Director (Supplier Funded): Nogari
Managing Director / EP: Guy Rolfe and Jean Mougin
Head of Production: Beatrice Warren
Producer: Jane Lloyd
Production Manager: Lucy Banks
Production Manager (Supplier Funded): Tabetha Glass Jackman
Production Coordinator: Rob Rogan
Production Assistants: Chriolles Khalil and Andre Wooz
1st AD: Ben Gill
DOP: Shabier Kirchner
Production Designer: Robin Brown
Costume Designer: Hannah Edwards
HMU Designer: Eve Coles
Casting Director: Coralie Rose
Location Manager: Hugo Smith Bingham
Gaffer: Dave Smith
Prop Masters: Jed Evans and Matt Marsden
Edit: TRIM
Editor: Tom Lindsay
Edit Assistant: Nanako Kawasaki
EP: Noreen Khan
Producer: Polly Kemp
Supplier Funded Editor: James Forbes-Robertson
Supplier Funded Assistant Editor: Magda Plugowska
Colour: Company3
Colourist: Matthieu Toullet
Colour Producer: Chris Anthony
EP - Ellora Soret
Post: Selected Works
Executive Producer: Alex Fitzgerald
Head of Production: Dan Crozier
Creative Director: Greg Spencer
Compositing: Owen Maiden
DMP: Lyndall Spagnoletti
Production Assistant: Beatriz de Carvalho
Shoot Attend: Austen Humphries
Post (Supplier Funded): Harbor
Colourist: Toby Tomkins
2D Artist: Hani AlYousif
Producer: Sarah Maerz
Music: Wake The Town
Music Supervisor: Dom Bastyra
Sound: 750MPH
Head of Production: Olivia Ray
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell
Sound Engineer: Jake Ashwell
Producer: Aishah Amodu
Vinyl Design: ILOVEDUST
Lead Animator/Designer: Joanna Maflin
Art Director: Greg Wade
Animator/Designer: Ellie Mason
Designer: Louis Bradder
Project Manager: Amy McCarthy
Stills: Prodigious
Photographer: Benedict Morgan
Set Designer: Andrew Stellitano
Executive Producer: Rachel Wickham
Junior Producer: Farah Ikhlas
Studio Project Director - Stephanie Wood
Artworkers: Katie Luong, Steve McFarlane, Bruce Wallace, Paul Jeffreys
Head of Retouching - Kirsten Howe
Retouchers - Gareth Ling and James Wootton
Head of Design - James Crickmore
Designer – Kumal Shah