From Window To Screen: Rosie Hanley And The Reframing Of John Lewis

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe earlier this year, Hanley explained that the return of 'Never Knowingly Undersold' was no nostalgic indulgence, but a strategic move backed by data. Research showed it boosted perceptions of value for money - and metrics like CSAT and NPS confirmed it was resonating. But the real goal was cultural relevance.

“The golden quarter is a pivotal time for us — it’s not just about sales,” she said. “It’s about reaffirming our connection with customers during the most meaningful season of the year. It’s when trust, loyalty, and our values truly come to life.”

And beyond the highly anticipated Christmas and anniversary spots, in spring, Hanley led the charge as John Lewis began to invest in its Home brand to reinforce its position as a lifestyle leader and expert on everyday home products.

That saw it launch its own glossy home publication - ‘Foundation.'

"We hold a unique position in the UK home market. Over one-third of the UK population shop with John Lewis, and last year home customers grew by 11 per cent. We’re trusted for our quality, service, and unrivalled range of home products. The investment we’re making in our brand this spring is to inspire our customers with our style," explains Hanley.

“Printed publications that you want to keep and display are having a revival, so our new publication is a great way to showcase our incredible home products and reinforce our authority as a style leader in the home space," she continues.

Meanwhile, a seasonal tie-up with BBC Studios' series 'Bluey' ran throughout the summer at John Lewis's rooftop bar, bringing customers in-store and staying culturally relevant for children and young parents.

It was a classic showcase of how John Lewis taps into the heritage of its store and British cultural institutions like the BBC while remaining exciting, something it has done from its inception .

What better place to revisit that heritage than on the small screen — a place where stories, not clicks, are made?

In a world where brands too often chase virality over genuine, long-lasting value, Hanley is building a legacy. From the window to the screen, she’s reminding the nation why it matters — and we can only expect that to continue this Christmas.

A spotlight on 'Tableau' with Saatchi & Saatchi executive creative director Will John

Creative Salon: Why was it important to shed specific light on John Lewis's 100th birthday, and how did the brief come about?

Will John: Staying true to something for over a century is pretty special. You just don't get that type of commitment these days. Especially against the wider backdrop of everything that's going on in the world right now; there can be a general lack of integrity, reliability, and trust out there.

It felt like the right time to remind everyone of John Lewis’s dependability and their unshakable promise that’s built on fairness and trust. ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ is their greatest expression of reassurance and reliability. They’ve played such a huge role in seeing and serving the styles and tastes of British life over the past 100 years - and will continue to do so.

Can you talk about the role and importance of easter eggs in the film?

Layers! So many layers. We wanted to create something really rich, riotous, and dripping with details, to reward repeat viewing. Like a mash-up of Where’s Wally meets the Bayeux Tapestry and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

We also wanted the film to genuinely reflect the role John Lewis plays in British life, so we delved into the Gazette’s archive (which is John Lewis’s 100-year-old internal magazine) and used AI to uncover real trends from the last 100 years, which then informed all the scenes, styles, and items that we see unfold in the film. So, everything shown has been done with an intention, every item, clothing, and moment is there for a reason. All those details and easter eggs should have a depth and truth to them, just like John Lewis’s 100-year-old promise.

How have you been working with John Lewis to define and respond to the needs of the business?

They’re a dream partner with an incredible heritage. They have huge ambition and understand the power of creativity and what it can do to drive commercial success. They want us to create a buzz about their business, and they’ve always set the bar in one way or another. It's up to us to match that and raise it. To remind the nation of the place John Lewis holds on our high streets, on our phones, and in our hearts, as great curators of style and taste.