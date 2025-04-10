A Golden Revival: The Return Of ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’

It was in 1925, in a very different pre-Blitz, pre-New Wave, pre-Britpop London that John Lewis’ iconic price match promise ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ was first introduced – and fittingly it was delivered in the flagship Peter Jones store in Sloane Square.

Although the building remains, and its charm and proud customer service persists, in other ways, it has transformed entirely. Clearly, back then no-one had conceived of click-and-collect or online shopping, and they certainly hadn’t heard of an air fryer.

But the rise of online retail in the face of declining high street footfall meant price matching (a task that was once done with pen and paper) became increasingly difficult and confusing for partners and customers alike. So, it was no surprise when it was scrapped in 2022.

Seeking a return to its founding values, the retailer chose to mark entering the new year of 2025 by bringing back the long-held promise 100 years from its initial reveal. “It gave us something to feel proud about, something to share with customers and close the day with. Partners felt it brought back a sense of ownership in delivering trust and reassurance,” brand director Rosie Hanley says, speaking with Saatchi & Saatchi’s chief strategy officer Richard Huntington at Advertising Week Europe 2025.

Saatchi & Saatchi, John Lewis's agency of record, brought on board in May 2023, was behind the three-part campaign. Formed around the idea of “knowingness" and starting with a look through the window of the famous Oxford Street store, the campaign explored the deep connection John Lewis has fostered with customers over a century.