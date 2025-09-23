70 Years of TV Ads And They Still Refuse to Die

However rather more spectacular is this recent spot for John Lewis - a 100-second long spectacular by Saatchi & Saatchi to mark the retailer's 100th anniversary, which makes it an even more venerable institution than ITV.

We all know why ads such as Guinness 'Surfer', Cadbury’s 'Gorilla', Coca-Cola's 'Holidays Are Coming', and John Lewis’ entire Christmas canon endure - because they reached mass audiences at the same time. You don't need me to remind you that that combination of scale and creativity is what makes advertising famous, and is television’s unique strength. This John Lewis spot is a great example of the boost that creativity can add to that equation.

The roll call of great British TV advertising proves the point. The Smash Martians, "Go To Work On An Egg", "Heineken Refreshes The Parts Other Beers Cannot Reach,” and on and on and on. These weren’t just campaigns but cultural landmarks.

More recent hits, from Aldi’s 'Kevin the Carrot' to Virgin Media's speedboating walrus, show the principle still holds: when TV advertising gets it right, it doesn’t just sell, it defines culture. And more cultural moments will surely come this Christmas

While every decade has predicted television’s death, its survival is down not to misty-eyed nostalgia but to resilience. More importantly, audiences still like it. People don’t resent TV advertising itself - only bad advertising - and they often cherish the rest.

Seventy years of history prove the point. Television advertising has built brands, entertained audiences, and created work that enters the national bloodstream (as well as funded commercial TV itself). The challenge now is not whether the medium is still relevant, but whether the industry can use it with the ambition it deserves, rather than get bamboozled by social media's snakeoil salesmen.

Television remains advertising’s gold standard. It builds trust, delivers reach and gives brands the stage to become famous.

From toothpaste in 1955, via Martians and gorillas and penguins, to carrots and walruses in speedboats today, it has been central to British life for seven decades - and, used with confidence, it will be for decades to come. So hopefully ITV's 100th anniversary will be marked with something as epic as John Lewis has managed to pull off.