Daisy May Cooper

John Lewis Celebrates Mother's Day with Daisy May Cooper

The work by Saatchi & Saatchi offers a dose of gifting honesty: that the best people to tell you what mums really want are mums

By Creative Salon

06 March 2026

Ahead of Mother’s Day (15th March), John Lewis and Saatchi & Saatchi have launched ‘Daisy May on Mother’s Day’, a new social campaign starring actress, writer and mum Daisy May Cooper.

The entertaining content series is built on the simple insight that the best people to tell you what mums really want for Mother’s Day are… mums. It celebrates modern motherhood and the real, messy and hilarious experience that so many mums, including Cooper who is a mum of five, know all too well.

Spotlighting what will really make mum happy this Mother’s Day, Daisy recommends unexpected but excellent gift ideas across six different executions. Delivering her characteristically lateral take on the benefits of a less conventional Mother’s Day gift, Daisy also shares some anecdotes of her own experience as a mum - including being given a jalapeño hummus facial by her daughter.

All her recommendations are available to buy in John Lewis, including a Shark CryoGlow Facemask, an ever-aspirational Neom three wick candle and noise cancelling headphones “to drown out the kids” for a minute.

Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director at John Lewis, says "Daisy May Cooper is loved for her real talk and we knew that we needed a dose of this trademark honesty to find out what mums really want this Mother's Day. This content reminds us that when a gift can speak a thousand words, it’s best to avoid a DIY disaster or a last-minute panic buy. Luckily, at John Lewis we've got the gifts that will actually make her day this Mother's Day."

Caroline Paris, Head of Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi says: “Mother’s Day is full of sentiment - but we wanted to add some honesty. Daisy May Cooper cuts through with the kind of advice only a mum of five can offer: gift better. The campaign plays on the relatable tension of Mother’s Day cliches and last-minute panic with the genuine thoughtfulness of curated, interesting, and elevated gifts mums actually want, that you can find at John Lewis.”

The campaign, which comprises six pieces of video content, will be live from 5th March across paid and organic social until Mother’s Day.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Daisy May on Mother’s Day

CLIENT: John Lewis

CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER: Anna Braithwaite

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Rosie Hanley

BRAND MARKETING LEAD: Amy Tippen-Smith

SENIOR MARKETING CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Emma Rule

SNR MARKETING BRAND EXECUTIVE: Holly Graham

ADVERTISING AGENCY:  Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

CPO: Jessica Ringshall

HEAD OF INTEGRATED CREATIVE: Caroline Paris

CREATIVE: Molly Ohayon

CREATIVE: Issie Peach

SENIOR CREATIVE: Dan Jones

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Whitton

BUSINESS LEAD: Isaac Hickinbottom

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: James Hall

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION DIRECTOR: Sam Robinson

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: Liz Staley 

MEDIA AGENCY: OMD Manning Gottlieb

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Taylor Cao

SOCIAL BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Natalie Hawkins

SOCIAL ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lucy Morris

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Riff Raff Films
DIRECTOR: Holly Hunter

GLOBAL MANAGING PARTNER: Natalie Arnett

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sarah O’Kane

PRODUCER: Matthew Posner
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Matt Bulaitis

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Maddy Smith

DOP: Miguel Carmenes
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Chris Melgram

DAISY MAY’S STYLIST: Faye Sawyer

EDITING COMPANY: Stitch

EDITOR: Laura Zvarikova

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Angela Hart

PRODUCER: Sarah Adewunmi 

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY (COLOUR): Studio RM

COLOURIST: Juliette  Wileman

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Mike Coley

COLOUR PRODUCER: Ella Hill

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Publicis Production 

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sam Faulkner

SENIOR PRODUCER: Tom Bogda

EDITOR: Nick Demeza

EDITOR: Paul Fitzpatrick

SOUND ENGINEER: Tom Guest
COMPOSER: Cam Griffiths

