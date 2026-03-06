John Lewis Celebrates Mother's Day with Daisy May Cooper

All her recommendations are available to buy in John Lewis, including a Shark CryoGlow Facemask, an ever-aspirational Neom three wick candle and noise cancelling headphones “to drown out the kids” for a minute.

Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director at John Lewis, says "Daisy May Cooper is loved for her real talk and we knew that we needed a dose of this trademark honesty to find out what mums really want this Mother's Day. This content reminds us that when a gift can speak a thousand words, it’s best to avoid a DIY disaster or a last-minute panic buy. Luckily, at John Lewis we've got the gifts that will actually make her day this Mother's Day."

Caroline Paris, Head of Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi says: “Mother’s Day is full of sentiment - but we wanted to add some honesty. Daisy May Cooper cuts through with the kind of advice only a mum of five can offer: gift better. The campaign plays on the relatable tension of Mother’s Day cliches and last-minute panic with the genuine thoughtfulness of curated, interesting, and elevated gifts mums actually want, that you can find at John Lewis.”

The campaign, which comprises six pieces of video content, will be live from 5th March across paid and organic social until Mother’s Day.

