John Lewis Celebrates Mother's Day with Daisy May Cooper
The work by Saatchi & Saatchi offers a dose of gifting honesty: that the best people to tell you what mums really want are mums
06 March 2026
Ahead of Mother’s Day (15th March), John Lewis and Saatchi & Saatchi have launched ‘Daisy May on Mother’s Day’, a new social campaign starring actress, writer and mum Daisy May Cooper.
The entertaining content series is built on the simple insight that the best people to tell you what mums really want for Mother’s Day are… mums. It celebrates modern motherhood and the real, messy and hilarious experience that so many mums, including Cooper who is a mum of five, know all too well.
Spotlighting what will really make mum happy this Mother’s Day, Daisy recommends unexpected but excellent gift ideas across six different executions. Delivering her characteristically lateral take on the benefits of a less conventional Mother’s Day gift, Daisy also shares some anecdotes of her own experience as a mum - including being given a jalapeño hummus facial by her daughter.
All her recommendations are available to buy in John Lewis, including a Shark CryoGlow Facemask, an ever-aspirational Neom three wick candle and noise cancelling headphones “to drown out the kids” for a minute.
Rosie Hanley, Marketing Director at John Lewis, says "Daisy May Cooper is loved for her real talk and we knew that we needed a dose of this trademark honesty to find out what mums really want this Mother's Day. This content reminds us that when a gift can speak a thousand words, it’s best to avoid a DIY disaster or a last-minute panic buy. Luckily, at John Lewis we've got the gifts that will actually make her day this Mother's Day."
Caroline Paris, Head of Creative, Saatchi & Saatchi says: “Mother’s Day is full of sentiment - but we wanted to add some honesty. Daisy May Cooper cuts through with the kind of advice only a mum of five can offer: gift better. The campaign plays on the relatable tension of Mother’s Day cliches and last-minute panic with the genuine thoughtfulness of curated, interesting, and elevated gifts mums actually want, that you can find at John Lewis.”
The campaign, which comprises six pieces of video content, will be live from 5th March across paid and organic social until Mother’s Day.
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Daisy May on Mother’s Day
CLIENT: John Lewis
CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER: Anna Braithwaite
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Rosie Hanley
BRAND MARKETING LEAD: Amy Tippen-Smith
SENIOR MARKETING CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Emma Rule
SNR MARKETING BRAND EXECUTIVE: Holly Graham
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
CCO: Franki Goodwin
CPO: Jessica Ringshall
HEAD OF INTEGRATED CREATIVE: Caroline Paris
CREATIVE: Molly Ohayon
CREATIVE: Issie Peach
SENIOR CREATIVE: Dan Jones
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Whitton
BUSINESS LEAD: Isaac Hickinbottom
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: James Hall
EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION DIRECTOR: Sam Robinson
BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: Liz Staley
MEDIA AGENCY: OMD Manning Gottlieb
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Taylor Cao
SOCIAL BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Natalie Hawkins
SOCIAL ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lucy Morris
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Riff Raff Films
DIRECTOR: Holly Hunter
GLOBAL MANAGING PARTNER: Natalie Arnett
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sarah O’Kane
PRODUCER: Matthew Posner
PRODUCTION MANAGER: Matt Bulaitis
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Maddy Smith
DOP: Miguel Carmenes
PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Chris Melgram
DAISY MAY’S STYLIST: Faye Sawyer
EDITING COMPANY: Stitch
EDITOR: Laura Zvarikova
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Angela Hart
PRODUCER: Sarah Adewunmi
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY (COLOUR): Studio RM
COLOURIST: Juliette Wileman
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Mike Coley
COLOUR PRODUCER: Ella Hill
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Publicis Production
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Sam Faulkner
SENIOR PRODUCER: Tom Bogda
EDITOR: Nick Demeza
EDITOR: Paul Fitzpatrick
SOUND ENGINEER: Tom Guest
COMPOSER: Cam Griffiths