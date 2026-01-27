oreo creme egg resized

Oreo Collabs With Creme Egg For Latest Campaign

The playful work by Saatchi & Saatchi celebrates two iconic biscuits

27 January 2026

Saatchi & Saatchi’s and Mondelēz International have launched Borne of Two Icons, a playful new campaign spotlighting the new limited-edition OREO Creme Egg Cookie.

 British culture loves celebrity, and OREO and Creme Egg are both iconic in their own right. With such famous parents, the OREO Creme Egg Cookie is basically the nepo-baby of the confectionery world - or should that be, the nepo cookie? - and the campaign cheekily plays on all the familiar tropes of the world’s best loved celebrity offspring.

Breezing across multiple mediums with cliché unwarranted confidence - Wait, where’s the VIP lane? - the integrated campaign leads with a suite of tongue-in-cheek OOH which will play out across the UK and Ireland. Motion DOOH, which includes placement on Piccadilly Lights, confesses “My parents got me this billboard”, while other executions closer to point of sale make similar admissions: “I didn’t climb to the top shelf, I was placed on it” and “Even my crumbs have connections".    

The campaign will also play out across social and radio until Easter, spanning linear radio and digital audio, including bespoke podcast partnerships. Media planning and buying was handled by Publicis PoP30. 

Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, says “There’s few things UK culture gobbles up quicker than a nepo-baby… unless it’s, well, a cookie? When an iconic biscuit brand has a whirlwind romance with a British Easter favourite, you get a born icon. This work is playful to its creamy core - it’s a homage to the public privilege we love to hate, it’s a biscuit playing in a world of chocolate at Easter.” 

Raphael Capitani, Senior Brand Manager, OREO says “When you’re working with brands as iconic as OREO and Creme Egg, the creative and the places it shows up need to follow suit. The OREO Creme Egg Cookie deserves some special treatment and this campaign is fun, smart and culturally resonant.”

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Born of Two Icons

CLIENT: Mondelēz International

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Pop30

CREATIVE

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Franki Goodwin

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman

SENIOR CREATIVE : Henrik Ridderheim 

CREATIVE: Will Griffin

EXECUTIVE STRATEGY PARTNER: Emily Lewis-Keane

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Polly Whitton

STRATEGIST: Elena Georgiou

CONCEPTUAL DESIGNER: Shivani Panchal 

CREATIVE DESIGN: Oreoluwa Ayoade

HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore

DESIGN LEAD: Simon Hadassi

DESIGN: James Goodwin Davies

MOTION LEAD: Marco Balducci

MOTION DESIGN: Sally-Amy Ngwenya

MOTION DESIGN: Aivaris Seduika

HEAD OF ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT: Emily Carr-Bennett 

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Maddie Williams 

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kate Lecce

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jamie Burton 

PRODUCER: Lexy Stingl

MEDIA
STRATEGY BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Elle Mackenzie
MANAGING PARTNER: Lorna Dundon
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Paige Tilley

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Georgia Emerton
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Matt Gray
OOH SENIOR CLIENT DIRECTOR: Kimberly Swann
AUDIO ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Eloise Comins
PROGRAMMATIC ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Dharmesh Saxena

