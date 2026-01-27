Oreo Collabs With Creme Egg For Latest Campaign

Saatchi & Saatchi’s and Mondelēz International have launched Borne of Two Icons, a playful new campaign spotlighting the new limited-edition OREO Creme Egg Cookie.

British culture loves celebrity, and OREO and Creme Egg are both iconic in their own right. With such famous parents, the OREO Creme Egg Cookie is basically the nepo-baby of the confectionery world - or should that be, the nepo cookie? - and the campaign cheekily plays on all the familiar tropes of the world’s best loved celebrity offspring.

Breezing across multiple mediums with cliché unwarranted confidence - Wait, where’s the VIP lane? - the integrated campaign leads with a suite of tongue-in-cheek OOH which will play out across the UK and Ireland. Motion DOOH, which includes placement on Piccadilly Lights, confesses “My parents got me this billboard”, while other executions closer to point of sale make similar admissions: “I didn’t climb to the top shelf, I was placed on it” and “Even my crumbs have connections".

The campaign will also play out across social and radio until Easter, spanning linear radio and digital audio, including bespoke podcast partnerships. Media planning and buying was handled by Publicis PoP30.