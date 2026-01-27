Oreo Collabs With Creme Egg For Latest Campaign
The playful work by Saatchi & Saatchi celebrates two iconic biscuits
27 January 2026
Saatchi & Saatchi’s and Mondelēz International have launched Borne of Two Icons, a playful new campaign spotlighting the new limited-edition OREO Creme Egg Cookie.
British culture loves celebrity, and OREO and Creme Egg are both iconic in their own right. With such famous parents, the OREO Creme Egg Cookie is basically the nepo-baby of the confectionery world - or should that be, the nepo cookie? - and the campaign cheekily plays on all the familiar tropes of the world’s best loved celebrity offspring.
Breezing across multiple mediums with cliché unwarranted confidence - Wait, where’s the VIP lane? - the integrated campaign leads with a suite of tongue-in-cheek OOH which will play out across the UK and Ireland. Motion DOOH, which includes placement on Piccadilly Lights, confesses “My parents got me this billboard”, while other executions closer to point of sale make similar admissions: “I didn’t climb to the top shelf, I was placed on it” and “Even my crumbs have connections".
The campaign will also play out across social and radio until Easter, spanning linear radio and digital audio, including bespoke podcast partnerships. Media planning and buying was handled by Publicis PoP30.
Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, says “There’s few things UK culture gobbles up quicker than a nepo-baby… unless it’s, well, a cookie? When an iconic biscuit brand has a whirlwind romance with a British Easter favourite, you get a born icon. This work is playful to its creamy core - it’s a homage to the public privilege we love to hate, it’s a biscuit playing in a world of chocolate at Easter.”
Raphael Capitani, Senior Brand Manager, OREO says “When you’re working with brands as iconic as OREO and Creme Egg, the creative and the places it shows up need to follow suit. The OREO Creme Egg Cookie deserves some special treatment and this campaign is fun, smart and culturally resonant.”
Credits
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Born of Two Icons
CLIENT: Mondelēz International
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
MEDIA AGENCY: Publicis Pop30
CREATIVE
CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Franki Goodwin
ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman
SENIOR CREATIVE : Henrik Ridderheim
CREATIVE: Will Griffin
EXECUTIVE STRATEGY PARTNER: Emily Lewis-Keane
STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Polly Whitton
STRATEGIST: Elena Georgiou
CONCEPTUAL DESIGNER: Shivani Panchal
CREATIVE DESIGN: Oreoluwa Ayoade
HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore
DESIGN LEAD: Simon Hadassi
DESIGN: James Goodwin Davies
MOTION LEAD: Marco Balducci
MOTION DESIGN: Sally-Amy Ngwenya
MOTION DESIGN: Aivaris Seduika
HEAD OF ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT: Emily Carr-Bennett
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Maddie Williams
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kate Lecce
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jamie Burton
PRODUCER: Lexy Stingl
MEDIA
STRATEGY BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Elle Mackenzie
MANAGING PARTNER: Lorna Dundon
BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Paige Tilley
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Georgia Emerton
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Matt Gray
OOH SENIOR CLIENT DIRECTOR: Kimberly Swann
AUDIO ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Eloise Comins
PROGRAMMATIC ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Dharmesh Saxena