Digitas UK 2025: Cementing Its Place In The Tech-Facing Future

Creative Salon on Digitas' 2025

Digitas’ tech-forward approach to its work has seen it not only producing creative work but facilitating impactful change.

Alongside Publicis Media, its ‘ Next Tech Girls ’ movement, which empowers girls and women aged 11-25 to gain experience in technology careers, reached a milestone of working with 10,000 girls and women. Not only did it look to tackle the gender gaps in the UK tech industry from the grassroots level to work experience programmes, it looked to help build tangible career pathways.

Digitas also launched its AI-powered platform ‘ Model Sight ’, which was designed to help brands understand and optimise their visibility on Large Language Models. The model has been in use with Digitas' UK clients since January, but it was rolled out more widely from November to match the ways search using AI is rapidly reshaping brand discovery.

Talking to Creative Salon , Digitas UK’s chief data officer, Leila Seith Hassan, and strategy partner Caitriona Gallagher, outlined the model and how LLMs are changing the search experience for consumers and brands.

Digitas holds a key role in Publicis Groupe’s cross-agency team (which also includes Saatchi & Saatchi) that produces impactful advertising for EE.

This includes this year's ‘ Everyone Needs A Squad ’ for the Women’s UEFA European Championships. It played a key role designing and building EE’s digital hub ‘EE Squad’, which allowed young girls to learn and grow their communities around football safely in an online world where they are often exposed to negativity.