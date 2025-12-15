the showcase 2025
Digitas UK 2025: Cementing Its Place In The Tech-Facing Future
It's been a year of impactful change for the agency built on digital innovation, from AI advancements to tackling gender gaps
15 December 2025
Digitas UK entered the year with new leadership, after CEO Anne Stagg took up the mantle and was tasked with leading an agency that champions digital innovation and truths.
And she seized the opportunity with gusto - 2025 has been a year of Digitas UK further cementing ways to make cultural impact through its work, which saw campaigns for the likes of EE and Arthritis UK.
Speaking earlier in the year to Creative Salon, Carren O’Keefe, chief creative officer, detailed how Digitas is a network that advocates for ‘modern creativity’ - or “creativity with a capital C”, as O’Keefe described.
‘Creativity is everyone’s business’ is one of its core values; “For a future-facing agency like Digitas, that kind of broad, inclusive creativity is essential. We champion it, but we don’t own it,” continued O’Keefe.
Creative Salon on Digitas' 2025
Digitas’ tech-forward approach to its work has seen it not only producing creative work but facilitating impactful change.
Alongside Publicis Media, its ‘Next Tech Girls’ movement, which empowers girls and women aged 11-25 to gain experience in technology careers, reached a milestone of working with 10,000 girls and women. Not only did it look to tackle the gender gaps in the UK tech industry from the grassroots level to work experience programmes, it looked to help build tangible career pathways.
Digitas also launched its AI-powered platform ‘Model Sight’, which was designed to help brands understand and optimise their visibility on Large Language Models. The model has been in use with Digitas' UK clients since January, but it was rolled out more widely from November to match the ways search using AI is rapidly reshaping brand discovery.
Talking to Creative Salon, Digitas UK’s chief data officer, Leila Seith Hassan, and strategy partner Caitriona Gallagher, outlined the model and how LLMs are changing the search experience for consumers and brands.
Digitas holds a key role in Publicis Groupe’s cross-agency team (which also includes Saatchi & Saatchi) that produces impactful advertising for EE.
This includes this year's ‘Everyone Needs A Squad’ for the Women’s UEFA European Championships. It played a key role designing and building EE’s digital hub ‘EE Squad’, which allowed young girls to learn and grow their communities around football safely in an online world where they are often exposed to negativity.
The platform also included confidence-building content via EE LearnSmart, in which Digitas created a playlist of content for users to access.
Digitas also played a role as the digital agency on EE’s ‘Safer Sims’ - a campaign that supported parents getting their child’s first phone. It ran the digital engagement, content and customer activation, and built upon EE's LearnSmart platform with its ‘First Phone page’, making it easier for parents to learn about the topic of phone safety.
This Christmas, it played a role in producing EE’s first festive campaign, ‘Hosting & Guesting’. The work explored being a host and a guest at Christmas, based on EE’s research that found more than half of Brits (54 per cent) plan to host Christmas this year, while 47 per cent will be guesting at someone else’s, and 27 per cent do a bit of both.
And its work for Arthritis UK in partnership with TikTok looked to tackle the stigma and isolation that affects young people with arthritis. ‘The Arthur Tut’ transformed traditional arthritis physiotherapy techniques into a TikTok challenge, set to the noughties track ‘Goodbye Mr A’.
Creative Salon says... Digitas' focus on creating work through a digital innovation lens has kept it well ahead of some of its rivals. Under Stagg's new leadership, it has continued to be pioneering with this approach.