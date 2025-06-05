Digitas UK's Creative Leaders on The Agency's Digital Empire

Publicis-owned Digitas is an agency network that prides itself in championing digital innovation and truths; not only does it’s name quite literally represent the notion (a make up of ‘digital’ and ‘veritas’ - the Latin for ‘truth’), its creative outlook is cemented with forward-thinking ways to make a cultural impact.

The creative leadership behind bringing innovative, imaginative creativity to the table for its business in the UK is Carren O’Keefe, chief creative officer (CCO), and one of the agency’s executive creative directors (ECD), Björn Conradi, who leads the EE account. Between them, Digitas has produced some highly regarded work for clients such as EE, the F1 Academy, and Crocs. And it won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

O’Keefe and Conradi caught up with Creative Salon at the agency's London offices to discuss all things creativity - from how cultural impacts are made, the current creative landscape, and the influence of AI.

Creative Salon: What does creativity look like at Digitas?

Carren O'Keefe: I love this question. Our chief growth officer [ Emily Samways ] and I were once discussing creativity, and she suddenly asked, ‘How do you define it?’ It really made me pause. We often assume we have a shared understanding of creativity, but that’s not always the case.

I've only been in the UK market for two years - before this I was in Amsterdam for four years, and in the US before that. One of my biggest frustrations here, which I speak about quite openly, is the way we refer to ad agencies as ‘creative agencies’. Honestly, I think that's limiting. It puts creativity in a box and assumes it only lives in certain departments or types of work.

At Digitas, and particularly in the UK, I’ve been advocating for what I call ‘modern creativity’ - or creativity with a capital C. It’s really about approaching problems in new ways. Creativity is original thinking; it’s about finding unexpected solutions. That’s not confined to a creative department. It lives everywhere.

When I first joined, we refreshed our agency values, and one of them became ‘creativity is everyone’s business’. I deeply believe that. Our data analysts are creative. Our technologists are creative. So are our account teams. For a future-facing agency like Digitas, that kind of broad, inclusive creativity is essential. We champion it, but we don’t own it.

Björn Conradi: One of the mantras that’s really stuck at Digitas - something Carren introduced - is ‘imagination plus innovation’. That’s one of our core values now.

A lot of agencies lean heavily into imagination, but what sets Digitas apart is the combination of imagination and innovation. It’s not just about applying fresh thinking to old channels - it’s also about exploring entirely new ones, and using them in different ways.

CO: The ‘imagination plus innovation’ concept actually started as a theme within the creative department, but quickly resonated across the whole agency and has become a guiding principle.

Imagination is the magic - it’s the ‘what if?’ It’s visualising a different kind of world. And when we talk about creating cultural or commercial impact, that’s where it starts. That could mean something every day, like fixing broken aspects of banking, or something bigger, like tackling hate in football, as we did in our EE campaign.

Then comes innovation: the means to make that imagined world real. Sometimes that’s building new technology - we have AI labs and innovation practices for that, but it can also be about using existing platforms, like Instagram Stories, in entirely new ways.

CS: When you talk about creating impact through your work, how do you actually go about doing that?

CO: If you look at the dictionary the first definition of ‘impact’ is one object forcibly coming into contact with another. So impact requires force. In today’s world - fragmented channels, a sea of mediocre content, and so much noise - if we’re not creating impact with the people we want to reach, we’re not going to move the needle at all.

What I love about Digitas is that we work across so many outputs and for such a broad range of clients. Take EE, for instance - that might mean working on the ‘Problem Supporters’ campaign to combat hate at grassroots football, or helping parents who are worried about their child’s first phone by designing what we consider a healthier TikTok experience. It’s always about meeting a real need and creating genuine value.