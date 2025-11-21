Arthritis UK Raises Awareness To The Tune Of 'Goodbye Mr A'

Arthritis UK today launches a new TikTok-first campaign created by Digitas UK in partnership with TikTok for Good’s Launchpad, to tackle the stigma and isolation that affects young people with arthritis.

More than 10 million people in the UK live with arthritis, including thousands of young adults and children, but the condition is still widely perceived as an ‘old person’s disease.’ For young people already living with pain and fatigue, that misconception creates shame and leaves many feeling isolated and unable to talk about it.

Born from the lived experiences of young people with arthritis, the campaign transforms traditional Arthritis physiotherapy into a TikTok challenge. The aim is to change how the condition is perceived and to reach younger audiences where they already are.

The campaign brings together a unique collaboration between street dance choreographer Kieran Lai and physiotherapist Sophie Kyprianou. The challenge is a fusion of joint-friendly moves inspired by physiotherapy techniques to help mobilise joints and manage pain, and the TikTok dance trend of finger tutting. The challenge is set to the noughties track ‘Goodbye Mr A’ by The Hoosiers, a nostalgic UK hit written about losing the magic and wonder of youth.