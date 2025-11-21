Arthritis UK Raises Awareness To The Tune Of 'Goodbye Mr A'
The work by Digitas sheds light on the lived experiences of young people with the condition
21 November 2025
Arthritis UK today launches a new TikTok-first campaign created by Digitas UK in partnership with TikTok for Good’s Launchpad, to tackle the stigma and isolation that affects young people with arthritis.
More than 10 million people in the UK live with arthritis, including thousands of young adults and children, but the condition is still widely perceived as an ‘old person’s disease.’ For young people already living with pain and fatigue, that misconception creates shame and leaves many feeling isolated and unable to talk about it.
Born from the lived experiences of young people with arthritis, the campaign transforms traditional Arthritis physiotherapy into a TikTok challenge. The aim is to change how the condition is perceived and to reach younger audiences where they already are.
The campaign brings together a unique collaboration between street dance choreographer Kieran Lai and physiotherapist Sophie Kyprianou. The challenge is a fusion of joint-friendly moves inspired by physiotherapy techniques to help mobilise joints and manage pain, and the TikTok dance trend of finger tutting. The challenge is set to the noughties track ‘Goodbye Mr A’ by The Hoosiers, a nostalgic UK hit written about losing the magic and wonder of youth.
Many young people personify their condition, calling it ‘Arthur’ as a way of owning it, and taking back control. In studies* this has been found to positively affect people’s mental health in relation to chronic illness. In that spirit, The Arthur Tut was born: a movement that empowers young people to change the way the world sees arthritis.
Deborah Alsina, Arthritis UK’s Chief Executive, says: “While we support thousands of adults, young people and children every year, we know there’s much more we need to do to make sure young people living with arthritis feel seen, supported and heard so they can live well now, while we work to find a cure in the future. That’s why this partnership with Digitas and TikTok is crucial in breaking down barriers and perceptions, while also putting our trusted health information straight into the hands of those who need it most.”
Carren O’Keefe, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas UK, says “The truth is that young people with Arthritis don’t feel seen, and this campaign gives them a platform to change that. We wanted to take something as functional as physiotherapy and turn it into something joyful and social, giving young people a way to feel empowered, move, express themselves, and challenge the misconceptions around arthritis in a culturally driven way.”
Digitas’ strategy, creative and media teams collaborated to deliver the campaign, which is running across TikTok.
Sammy King, TikTok Creative Consultancy Lead UK, said, “TikTok for Good Launchpad is always on the hunt for provocative ideas that both entertain and drive positive social impact - ‘The Arthur Tut’ delivers all of that and more. We’re extremely excited to support Arthritis UK in opening up conversations around the condition in a way that’s unique and authentic to the TikTok community.”
