Columbia Sportswear Collabs With The Grim Reaper

The Grim Reaper is the unlikely face of Columbia Sportswear in a comical new Halloween social activation, offering followers the chance to win a limited-edition Powderkeg II Remastered Interchange jacket, with a legally binding Will & Testament stitched into the lining.

The Grim Reaper is reimagined as a TikTok and Instagram influencer, aka @Reaper_1938, in the irreverent ‘Death Wishes’ activation, which highlights the durability and longevity of the brand’s outerwear.

The social and influencer campaign, created with adam&eveDDB London, kicks off with a film starring the Reaper in full on influencer mode, chatting to fans about the limited-edition jacket, sharing that “Columbia makes its gear so tough it could outlive you.”

@Reaper_1938 will be populated with organic content ahead of the launch to establish the influencer profile, while he will also be modelling the jacket on Columbia’s website. A series of teasers showing the Reaper hanging around potential accident spots, waiting for his next victim, will run ahead of the main film drop.