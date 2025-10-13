Avanti West Coast Invites Travellers to 'Be With Them Sooner'

Avanti West Coast, the long-distance rail operator, focuses on the real reasons behind passengers’ destination choices in a new campaign created by adam&eveDDB and shot by legendary photographer Martin Parr.

‘Be With Them Sooner’ is rooted in Avanti West Coast’s understanding of what really drives people to travel. Research shows that 37%* of overnight journeys are motivated by the desire to spend time with our loved ones – more than any other reason.

Yet travel campaigns typically target the leisure audience, focusing on tourist attractions rather than human connection. This presented a huge opportunity for Avanti West Coast to position itself as the operator of choice for reuniting people with loved ones, with train travel at the heart of those moments.

Martin Parr’s ability to capture the authentic emotions of ordinary people made him the ideal partner for the project. The finished campaign takes Parr’s portraits and adds Avanti West Coast’s instantly recognisable station signage along with a line explaining the city’s real attraction for that person, such as “Liverpool. Home of your squidgy new niece” and “Macclesfield. Home of the friend you’d drop anything for”.