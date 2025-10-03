Quorn Returns To TV with Cheeky 'Nothing to Hide' Campaign

The 10-week blitz which includes TV, VOD, social, influencers, podcasts and PR is set to reach millions of consumers across the UK, including 95% of the brand’s core target market at least 15 times. The activity also includes Quorn’s biggest ever shopper marketing campaign in over 1,500 supermarkets in the UK reaching shoppers at up to eight different touchpoints on their path to purchase including branded freezers, gondola ends, instore radio and online activity.

Created by adam&eveDDB, ‘Nothing to Hide’ features Quorn’s much-loved puppet crew, Perry Pig, Clarence Cow and Chickson Chicken. We see the trio of characters in the kitchen, presenting delicious meals they have made with Quorn’s frozen Mince & Pieces.

The spot opens with the sultry voice of Colin McFarlane as Perry the pig telling us that the delicious Massaman curry has been made using Quorn Pieces and has ’No artificial ingredients'. In a surprising twist the new ad reveals the puppets’ lower halves have been pixelated with Clarence exclaiming ‘Wait! No artificial ingredients, is that why we’re naked!?’

The spot culminates with beautifully presented Quorn dishes and a large helping of cheeky humour.

Lucy Grogut, Head of Brands at Quorn Foods, said: “Shoppers love our puppets, and we know that they tap into an emotive consumer response, whilst also bringing the right level of fun that makes them the perfect characters to unveil our new range. It was a no brainer to get them on board for the launch of our high in protein with no artificial ingredients range. Consumers are scrutinising ingredients more than ever, and we’re putting Quorn right at the centre of that conversation with our loveable and distinctive trio.”

The launch follows the success of Quorn’s “Mission Snack Swap” campaign earlier this year. The biggest campaign of its kind for the meat-free snacking category which drove up purchase intent among non-buyers by almost 10% and kept existing buyer intent at a massive 74% whilst delivering record levels of sales and market share for Quorn’s snacking range.

System 1 research on the Nothing to Hide creative indicates it should have a similar impact to the snacking campaign with an ‘exceptional’ scoring.

Lucy concludes: “We’re seeing more shoppers choose Quorn more often. That momentum is exactly what we’re building on with ‘Nothing to Hide’. We’ve combined taste, health, education and humour to create a campaign that will get the nation to question why they aren’t already buying Quorn, given how tasty, nutritious and convenient our products are.”

Mark Shanley, Executive Creative Director, adam&eveDDB London, added: “The Quorn puppets are back and this time they’re naked. Negotiating with their agents was tricky as they had always said they would only ever do a nude scene if it was right for their characters and served the narrative of the spot. Thankfully we got there in the end.

“We love working with those guys. They embody the goodness of Quorn and they always bring a smile to viewers’ faces. There really is nobody we’d rather have telling people that Quorn Mince & Pieces are both high in protein and free from artificial ingredients.”

Creative by adam&eveDDB, Media is handled by Initiative, Digital by Anything, PR by MTJ PR and Shopper by Creative Race. Advert is directed by Jim Archer and puppets created by Andy Heath at Talk to the Hand Productions.