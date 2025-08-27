Volkswagen shines spotlight on fans in social-first campaign
Created with adam&eveDDB London, the next phase of the ‘YourVolkswagen’ brand platform celebrates the enduring role of the brand in the lives of its drivers and fans
27 August 2025
Volkswagen is launching the next phase of its ‘YourVolkswagen’ brand platform with a new social first campaign, telling the thumb-stopping stories of real-life fans and their love for the iconic brand.
‘YourVolkswagen’, created with adam&eveDDB London, celebrates the enduring role of the brand in the lives of its drivers and fans, by spotlighting real Volkswagen drivers who tell the true and authentic stories of why the car marque means so much to them.
The latest iteration features the personal stories of five drivers who are united by a long-term relationship with the brand, proving that love for Volkswagen lasts a lifetime. We meet Pritpal, a mechanic who has grown up with a love of Volkswagen in a family of enthusiasts; Rob works in classic car restoration and owns one of the most iconic Polos in the country and enthusiast Richard, who has owned more than 50 Volkswagen cars.
The short-form, social-first films were shot by photographer and director Tom Cockram and produced by Omnicom Production. The new fan stories are optimised to social platforms, each coming in their own 20-second and 10-second versions, alongside a set carousel images.
adam&eveDDB partnered with agency Six Minutes to find drivers who had special long-term relationships with Volkswagen. Media planning and buying was handled by PHD.
The campaign will run until 28 December 2025 across social platforms including TikTok, Pinterest and Meta.
The social work is supported by national digital-out-of-home, which will run in cities such as Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and London, including at Storm Cromination in West London.
The work marks the third iteration of the ‘YourVolkswagen’ brand platform that was first introduced in May last year.
“With YourVolkswagen we continue to involve our customers and fans – our greatest assets – and work with them to create something that we feel is truly unique and collaborative,” said Sarah Cox-Thornley, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK. “This is something that other brands simply can’t match. The many inspiring stories we have shone a spotlight on so far demonstrate how Volkswagen has always been, and will always be, an inclusive brand, and a love that lasts a lifetime – that’s why it is the people’s car.”
Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer, adam&eveDDB, added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to inject even more life into the brand platform; working with our social platform partners, to tell scroll-stopping stories about real Volkswagen drivers that are full of feeling.”
