Volkswagen shines spotlight on fans in social-first campaign

Volkswagen is launching the next phase of its ‘YourVolkswagen’ brand platform with a new social first campaign, telling the thumb-stopping stories of real-life fans and their love for the iconic brand.

‘YourVolkswagen’, created with adam&eveDDB London, celebrates the enduring role of the brand in the lives of its drivers and fans, by spotlighting real Volkswagen drivers who tell the true and authentic stories of why the car marque means so much to them.

The latest iteration features the personal stories of five drivers who are united by a long-term relationship with the brand, proving that love for Volkswagen lasts a lifetime. We meet Pritpal, a mechanic who has grown up with a love of Volkswagen in a family of enthusiasts; Rob works in classic car restoration and owns one of the most iconic Polos in the country and enthusiast Richard, who has owned more than 50 Volkswagen cars.