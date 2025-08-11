Play On... Creatives Choose Their Favourite Music From Ads

From a gorilla making rhythms for Cadbury, to Beatle’s themed Volkswagen send-offs, and Britney Spear’s and Pink singing “We Will Rock You” for Pepsi, music has long been deployed by the biggest brands to tug at the heartstrings or deliver surprise.

And not only do tunes help tap into the zeitgeist or set a tone – there is no doubt that they also add to effectiveness. Research carried out by sonic testing and branding firm SoundOut revealed that music can increase emotional responses to a video by 16.4 per cent.

According to SoundOut, this is accentuated in peaceful, intense or defiant content (essentially, like Duke Orsino, everyone can benefit from music to explore and process emotion).

Kantar has also produced extensive research, including a detailed white paper, showing the role of consistency in sonic branding, and demonstrating how sound can create every emotion on the spectrum.

So, w ith the innate power of music in mind, we asked creatives across the industry to metaphorically pluck at their lutes, strum their guitars, and bang their drums for music in advertising.