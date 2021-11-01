In Praise of Songs

The 'Tune Out Pain' project, devised and developed by Nurofen in collaboration with McCann London, was an experiment into the effects of music on mood and experience.

Nurofen’s first-of-its-kind study partnered Dr Claire Howlin, psychology researcher at the University College Dublin, with music producer Anatole, (aka Jonathan Baker), a Conservatory-trained trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist, to compose the track, All of Us.

Released on Spotify, the track was shown to reduce levels of pain and unpleasantness in a way that was clinically and statistically significant.

Music has been known to convey feeling for millennia. It is in our bones, as social species, to respond to sound and rhythm in physiological ways. Such responses can vary, from joyful to fearful, anger to sadness, and in the case of the 'Tune Out Pain' campaign, pain to comfort.

As such an integral part of the storytelling process, song choice can then obviously make or break an ad. Why was Cadbury's 'Gorilla' (set to Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight) undeniably seminal, whilst it’s follow-up campaign 'Airport trucks' featuring Queen's Don’t Stop Me Now undeniably forgettable?

Or why is it that certain Christmas spots reduce us to tears - see John Lewis passim - whilst others enrage us for thinking about a holiday months away. In short, why is it that certain music is selected for one scenario over another?

It’s a complex picture. One thing that is clear is how powerful ads have an important role in music, as much as music has an important role in making great work. This is because ads promote songs to audiences who might otherwise not have heard them, often re-galvanising tracks that had been cast to the wayside in yesteryear.

It's a point proven by songs commissioned for ads themselves, such as for the Coca-Cola classic 'Hilltop' (know as I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing), or the classic Hovis song, (Dvorak's From The New World), now having a place in wider culture today.

Because of this, we wanted to find out how it is that a song gets wedded to an ad. We asked a collection of creatives what their favourite piece of music that they've used in an ad and the story behind them. Here are their responses:

Tom Drew, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson

Oops…! I (nearly) did it again.

Rarely does the track that the creatives had in mind when writing a commercial end up being in the finished ad. That said, this did happen for my most recent Christmas campaign for Tesco.

The pressure was on because the planned track for the previous Christmas campaign turned out not to work in the edit. It didn’t fit at all. So for 2020, instead of keeping our options open to avoid last year’s disappointment, we did it all over again and just prayed for a better result.

So when we suggested (initially as a joke) that, for the No Naughty List campaign of 2020, we should use Britney Spears Oops!…I did it again, I thought history was going to repeat itself and the irony of the song’s name would not be lost.

How on earth could it work? It was wall-to-wall with lyrics which would fight with the dialogue. And how could we get it? Britney didn’t control her catalogue. Surely that would be a costly mess.

But it was such a good thematic fit for the campaign and such a fresh perspective for a Christmas ad that that we couldn’t not hope.

Then when we saw that it worked on the edit everyone just worked around the clock to make it happen.

The email late, late into post-production that just read ‘Britney’s approved’ was our Christmas miracle.