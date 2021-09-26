McCann London And Nurofen Create Music Track To Help People Tolerate Pain
The Tune Out Pain project has brought together the worlds of science and music to create a unique track that can be listened to when people are experiencing pain
26 September 2021
Music can help people better tolerate acute pain, according to a new experiment supported by Nurofen.
The Tune Out Pain project, devised and developed in collaboration with McCann London, brought together the worlds of science and music to create a unique track which can be listened to when people are experiencing pain. It will be launched during the current Pain Awareness Month.
Nurofen’s first-of-its-kind study partnered Dr Claire Howlin, psychology researcher, University College Dublin with music producer, Anatole, (aka Jonathan Baker) a conservatory-trained trumpeter and multi-instrumentalist to compose the track, All of Us.
Released on Spotify, All of Us, was shown to reduce levels of pain intensity and unpleasantness in a way that was clinically and statistically significant. By applying instrumental and orchestral sounds, such as strings, pianos, bells, and minor vocal samples, the track elicits a sense of wonder and empowerment to inspire mental strength to help dissociate from pain.
To create the track’s art cover, McCann London collaborated with artist Nicholas Rougeux, who has translated sound into a visual language, using data visualization. To create his visualizations, Rougeux alters the traditional representation of scale, typically noted by the different clefs on sheet music. Each individual instrument is represented by a different colour.
To support the track launch, the campaign will launch across Spotify, Facebook and YouTube. The aim of this initiative is to bring this specialist science into the mainstream, and start a conversation around alternative and holistic ways to help manage pain, during this September Pain Awareness Month.
Media was handled through Zenith, Digital is led through RB Studios, with PR delivered through Havas SO.
Sezi Unluturk, category manager at Nurofen said: “At Nurofen, we believe that pain should not hold people back from living their lives to the full. Nurofen are pioneers in pain management and committed to finding new solutions that go ‘beyond the pill’. Tune Out Pain was developed to help further scientific knowledge of new holistic pain management techniques that can complement existing pain-relieving medications. We encourage people to speak with their pharmacist or GP if they have concerns managing their acute pain.”
Sanjiv Mistry and Jamie Mietz, executive creative directors at McCann, added: “Nurofen has always been relentlessly innovative in its product development. We’re really proud to be collaborating with them on creating unconventional services like this – a music track scientifically engineered to help with acute pain – all in a quest to help them find interesting and effective new ways to put people in charge of their pain management.”
CREDITS
Nurofen:
Health Regional Director Strategy and Marketing: Charlotte Shloesing
Category Manager: Sezi Unluturk
Senior Brand Manager: Sandra Toivo
Assistant Brand Manager: Natália Albertini
McCann London
Creative Agency: McCann London
Chief Creative Officers: Laurence Thomson & Rob Doubal
Chief Strategy Officer: Theo Izzard-Brown
Executive Creative Directors: Sanjiv Mistry & Jamie Mietz
Creative Directors: Rob Webster & Alexei Berwitz
Lead Senior Creatives: Juan Peirano & Hetu Negri
Creatives: Adam Taylor Smith & Stephen Yeates
Business Director: Georgie Rechner
Account Director: Rita Diria
Account Manager: Anne Devillers
Senior Planner: Rebecca Priest
Planner: Tara Henderson
Senior Project Manager: Suzanne Schurgers
Craft
Chief Production Officer: Sergio Lopez
Head of Integrated Production: Sophie Chapman-Andrews
Executive Producer: Amos Usiskin
Senior Producer: Rebecca Wilford
Producer: Nathan Theys
Researcher: Rebecca King
Editor: Douglas Flockhart
Production
Director: Daniel Hegarty, Marmalade Films
Producer: Daniel Dowling
Grade: Juliette Wileman (Absolute Post)
Sound Mix: Grand Central Recording Studios
University College Dublin
Dr. Claire Howlin
Dr. Brendan Rooney
Alison Stapleton
Music
“All Of Us”
Written By Jonathan Baker
Performed By Anatole
Published by Decca Music Group Ltd, administered by Universal Music Publishing Ltd
Courtesy of Mercury KX, Under licence from Universal Music Operations Ltd
In partnership with Globe, Universal Music UK
Media handled through Zenith
Digital handled through RB Studios
PR handled through Havas SO