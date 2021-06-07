Dettol McCann London

Dettol and McCann London Encourage Us To Tap Into Our Passions

Created by McCann London and produced through Craft and Mindseye, Dettol launches uplifting new brand campaign

By Creative Salon

07 June 2021

Dettol is adopting a positive life-enabling stance in its new campaign, helping give us the confidence to live life to the full. The new integrated work is a clear manifestation of this strategic shift from being a brand that has become a global byword for germ kill and antiseptic, and the new ‘We Protect What We Love’ global brand platform reflects the powerful human instinct to protect what matters.

Created by McCann London, and produced through Craft and Mindseye, the integrated campaign reveals a new documentary-style approach for Dettol. At its centre are three 60” brand films, showcasing authentic, real-life stories of determination and commitment to the things that matter. The films star Ben and Alex, bike-mad brothers from Nottingham; Yasmin, the empowered heroine of The Saltley Stallions Women’s Football Club; and Catlin Leigh, rising Lancastrian judo star.

Dettol marketing director, Luca Tamagni said, “As a brand we are passionate about enabling people to build good hygiene habits and protect what they care about, by providing them with the right products, at the right moments, in the right way. We’re really excited about this campaign as it marks an important step on our brand equity journey in the UK.’

Karen Crum, global strategy director at McCann, said: “Over the last year, we’ll all been reminded about the importance of good hygiene habits, and how they aren’t just the foundation for good health, but a huge enabler of our lives and our livelihoods. So much of the conversation around hygiene habits has been rooted in fear and worry, and we wanted to show the alternative view – that with simple habits, it can take the mental load of worry away, leaving you feeling free to enjoy life.”

Matt Crabtree, global creative director at McCann added “We’re very proud of our latest equity campaign. Bringing to the fore the beautiful and timeless truth, that since 1933 Dettol hasn’t just been effectively killing germs, but effectively helping us to do what we love.’

The campaign includes targeted digital assets, as well as POS driving consumers to purchase. It will also be available for a global release.

CREDITS

Directors: Mindcastle

Production Company: MindsEye

Sound: Wave Studios

Post: Absolute Post

RB

Marketing Director, Dettol Europe: Luca Tamagni

Senior Brand Manager: Justyna Dadal

Brand Manager: Hattie Lanz

McCann London

Creative Director: Matt Crabtree

Creative Team: Richard Holmes and Simon Lotze

Managing Partner: Kate Modeland

Business Director: Naomi Beaumont

Global Strategy Director: Karen Crum

Planning Director: Matilda Ruffle

Planner: Ipeknaz Erel

Account Director: Elena Kalogeropoulos

Senior Account Manager: Sophie Grierson

Producer: Elin Tiberg @ Craft

RB Digital Studios

Creative Director: Jo Jenkins

Strategy Lead: Claudia Bennett

Project Director: Giulio Sarchiola

Project Manager: Anika Venter

