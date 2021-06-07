Dettol and McCann London Encourage Us To Tap Into Our Passions

Dettol is adopting a positive life-enabling stance in its new campaign, helping give us the confidence to live life to the full. The new integrated work is a clear manifestation of this strategic shift from being a brand that has become a global byword for germ kill and antiseptic, and the new ‘We Protect What We Love’ global brand platform reflects the powerful human instinct to protect what matters.

Created by McCann London, and produced through Craft and Mindseye, the integrated campaign reveals a new documentary-style approach for Dettol. At its centre are three 60” brand films, showcasing authentic, real-life stories of determination and commitment to the things that matter. The films star Ben and Alex, bike-mad brothers from Nottingham; Yasmin, the empowered heroine of The Saltley Stallions Women’s Football Club; and Catlin Leigh, rising Lancastrian judo star.

Dettol marketing director, Luca Tamagni said, “As a brand we are passionate about enabling people to build good hygiene habits and protect what they care about, by providing them with the right products, at the right moments, in the right way. We’re really excited about this campaign as it marks an important step on our brand equity journey in the UK.’

Karen Crum, global strategy director at McCann, said: “Over the last year, we’ll all been reminded about the importance of good hygiene habits, and how they aren’t just the foundation for good health, but a huge enabler of our lives and our livelihoods. So much of the conversation around hygiene habits has been rooted in fear and worry, and we wanted to show the alternative view – that with simple habits, it can take the mental load of worry away, leaving you feeling free to enjoy life.”

Matt Crabtree, global creative director at McCann added “We’re very proud of our latest equity campaign. Bringing to the fore the beautiful and timeless truth, that since 1933 Dettol hasn’t just been effectively killing germs, but effectively helping us to do what we love.’

The campaign includes targeted digital assets, as well as POS driving consumers to purchase. It will also be available for a global release.