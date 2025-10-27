What Scares Up A Spooktacular Halloween Ad?

Owen Lee, Chief Creative Officer, FCB London

I was in the US in the second week of September, and pumpkins were already appearing on people’s porches. When it comes to Halloween, the Americans are all in, and that’s true of their advertising, too. Big American brands aren’t afraid to fully embrace the horror genre, and they show no fear of scaring the hell out of their customers. Whereas in the UK, we rather politely dip our toe into the ghoulish water.

There have been some fun activations like Marmite 'Trick or Treat Yourself', but when it comes to Halloween TV ads we aren’t really in the same league. Sainsbury’s’ 'Your Halloween Nightmare' spot from a few years back was nicely observed. The insight was good and indeed — before having kids I, too, turned out all the lights to pretend I wasn’t in — but compared to Uber’s 'Don’t Run Out' spot, it’s a little tame. But then, perhaps that’s down to the UK advertising police who banned Spotify’s 'Killer Songs You Can’t Resist' ad because it might scare children — heaven forbid we do that on Halloween!

My personal favourite is Burger King’s 'Come as a clown. Eat like a King'. It’s full of horror movie tropes, it continues the brand’s tradition of trolling McDonald’s at the perfect moment, and the line is a masterclass in copywriting.

David Shirley, Creative Director, Pablo

Halloween is unique among holidays - the black sheep of the family. While Christmas and Easter are dishing out goodwill, gifts and gooey chocolate, Halloween's up in her room with the curtains drawn, listening to The Cure and applying black lippy. While Valentine's Day is blowing kisses, Halloween's biting necks. Or eating brains. Dealer's choice on that one.



It has a dark side the other holidays can't deliver (even if Santa does see you when you're sleeping and knows when you're awake). So, it feels like a miss when Halloween advertising doesn't make the most of that. We don't want cheesy, cute or sweet. That's those other holidays. We want a scare, we want drama. And if you can do that while also delivering something true to your brand – you'll be dining out on necks and brains all season long, my friend.



Also, can we all agree clowns are pretty messed up?

Juliana Paracencio, Executive Creative Director, VML UK

Halloween is a creative playground for brands. It’s basically a free pass to get weird, wonderful, and a little bit mischievous. People want to be surprised this time of year, and it’s the perfect excuse for brands to dress up too, with playful reinvention or simply having a bit of fun while joining the cultural conversation.



The Halloween campaigns I always look forward to are the ones that tap into pop culture in a smart way. The ones that feel like they just 'get' the moment.



Burger King dressing up as McDonald’s will always be the gold standard for me. It pops up on social every year (how has it been nine years already?), and it still makes me laugh. It’s bold, instantly iconic, and so spot-on for BK’s tone that I remember feeling genuinely jealous when I first saw it. It’s going to take something truly brilliant to top that one, but I look forward to seeing what tricks brands have up their sleeves this year.