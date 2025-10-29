Things That Go Bump in the Brief

Advertising is never short of things that come back to haunt it - slogans that refuse to die, jingles that become earworms, and creative tropes that are tried and tested favourites. So it feels only right, as Halloween approaches, to turn our spotlight on the industry’s real spirits: the ghosts that have drifted through British advertising screens over the years.

From Dougal Wilson’s elegantly fabric-swathed poltergeists for IKEA to the Ring-inspired haunt of Phones 4U, these spectral beings have sold everything from flat-pack furniture to crisps. Sometimes they’ve been funny, sometimes romantic, sometimes downright unsettling.

Ghosts, of course, are perfect advertising metaphors. They’re echoes of the past, back for one more run. They thrive on recognition - that flicker of “haven’t I seen this before?” that gives both horror films and heritage brands their power. They also embody transformation: the line between life and afterlife as thin as the one between nostalgia and novelty. And in the hands of great directors and brave clients, they offer something advertising rarely achieves - a shiver that’s both emotional and commercial.

Some of this (admittedly incomplete) list were award-winners, others award-dodgers turned cult classics. All remind us that British adland’s creative spirit is, quite literally, unkillable.

IKEA, 'Ghost Party', Mother, 2018

A drab house party of plain white sheet-ghosts is gate-crashed by a riot of patterned, fabric-swathed spirits who literally brighten the room. Dougal Wilson’s direction turns a haunting into a design intervention - the ghosts whirl, twirl and restyle the space with IKEA’s textiles. It’s a perfect metaphor for self-expression at home: even the dead don’t want to live with beige.