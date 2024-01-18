Work Of The Week

'Succumb to the Sale' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi

John Lewis and new creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled work that offers a different and elevated perspective on winter sales. After the generosity of giving at Christmas, this campaign shifts the focus to giving in to the things we really desire for ourselves. Celebrating John Lewis for exactly what it is known for - premium quality that offers true value - 'Succumb to the Sale' is all about the voice in your head that can’t let a great deal go.