Work Of The Week

The best creative, curated
18 January 2024
'Succumb to the Sale' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
John Lewis and new creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi have unveiled work that offers a different and elevated perspective on winter sales. After the generosity of giving at Christmas, this campaign shifts the focus to giving in to the things we really desire for ourselves. Celebrating John Lewis for exactly what it is known for - premium quality that offers true value - 'Succumb to the Sale' is all about the voice in your head that can’t let a great deal go.
'Meet Charlie Bigham' by VCCP
Fresh ready-meal brand Charlie Bigham’s has returned to UK TV screens with a fully-integrated campaign for its handmade, freshly-prepared meals which celebrates its founder’s food philosophy and commitment to quality in every single dish produced in its kitchen. Created in partnership with its agency of record, VCCP London, with media planning and buying by Electric Glue, the new campaign introduces a new brand platform with the message: 'Handmade in Charlie Bigham’s kitchen, cooked in yours'.
'Waitrose Canapé and Cocktails' by Dentsu Creative
Waitrose has unveiled a live shoppable cooking show streamed online: Waitrose Cookery School Live. Hosted by the sparky duo of BBC Good Food Show presenter and Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Bhogal and WCS’s own star chef Alex Szrok live from the cookery school’s premises in London’s King’s Cross, Waitrose Cookery School Live is free-to-view live or stream later on waitrose.com.