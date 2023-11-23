Work Of The Week
23 November 2023
'Become More Christmas' for Tesco by BBH London and EssenceMediacom
Featuring a family that is getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the big day, some more enthusiastically than others, the Tesco Christmas ad is here to help get the nation into the festive spirit. Created by BBH, the campaign taps into the insight that for many people Christmas is about so much more than the big day. In fact, the Tesco 2023 Christmas Report revealed that nearly a third of UK adults (31 per cent) said they find the build-up to Christmas more exciting than the big day itself. The ad aired on TV for the first time on ITV during ‘I’m at Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’.
'Waiting to live' for NHS Blood &Transplant by Wunderman Thompson UK
While most children are eagerly awaiting a visit from Santa at Christmas, more than 230 children are waiting for something they want even more… a life-saving organ transplant that will help them to see many more Christmases. In 2021/22, just 52 per cent of families who were approached about organ donation gave consent for their child’s organs to be donated. Now in a bid to raise vital awareness of the need for more child organ donors, the powerful campaign saw the children transformed into handmade dolls placed in waiting rooms across the country. The dolls launched a campaign to promote conversation around paediatric organ donation and encourage more parents to consider adding their child to the register.
'Coins Are Back' for Cadbury UK by VCCP London
Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have launched a new campaign to announce the return of Cadbury Dairy Milk Coins for this Christmas. After almost a decade away from UK shelves, this Christmas Cadbury brought back their iconic Dairy Milk Chocolate Coins and are celebrating their return with a fully integrated campaign which is a no-holds-barred celebration of getting over excited about Christmas.
'Micro miracles' for Samsung by BMB
Samsung Electronics together with BMB and Cheil Worldwide are celebrating semiconductors, the nanoscopic, unsung heroes of technological progress, with a new film that features specially built models so small they could only be captured using a scanning electron microscope. The brief was to bring to life the mighty power of the tiny semiconductor – which, though nanoscopic in scale, has a giant impact when used in a vast array of technological applications: some every day, others out of this world. The end result is 'Micro Miracles' – a groundbreaking 60-second film that is a micro miracle itself.