Work Of The Week

'Become More Christmas' for Tesco by BBH London and EssenceMediacom

Featuring a family that is getting into the Christmas spirit ahead of the big day, some more enthusiastically than others, the Tesco Christmas ad is here to help get the nation into the festive spirit. Created by BBH, the campaign taps into the insight that for many people Christmas is about so much more than the big day. In fact, the Tesco 2023 Christmas Report revealed that nearly a third of UK adults (31 per cent) said they find the build-up to Christmas more exciting than the big day itself. The ad aired on TV for the first time on ITV during ‘I’m at Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’.