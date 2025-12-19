Ace of Hearts 2025: Swift Rise, Serious Intent

Making its debut appearance this year, with an energy filled with excitement and swagger, is Ace of Hearts - a new, independent agency that sees some of the industry’s most decorated individuals bringing their brilliance together.

Its founding trio consists of Richard Brim and Martin Beverley, former chief creative officer and chief strategy officer of adam&eveDDB, and Polly McMorrow, former CEO of McCann London. Between them as leaders, Ace of Hearts already has the foundations to be up there alongside some of the industry’s very best. The Soho-based shop is backed by ServicePlan - Europe’s largest independent creative group.

Since launching in June, the agency announced its first major hire with Rasmus Smith Bech joining as executive creative officer from BBC Creative. Other hires consist of John Cornwell (formerly Ogilvy) as chief commercial officer, and S iân Iles from Anomaly Berlin and Rosie Cross from Uncommon Creative Studio as strategy directors.

The new agency’s portfolio of clients include Wise, Ocean Spray UK and Europe, Save the Children, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra.