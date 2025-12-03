Save The Children's Red Truck Delivers What Matters

This Christmas, Save the Children and Ace of Hearts present The One Delivery that Matters - a global campaign that reframes the season's most anticipated deliveries. The integrated Christmas campaign is a reminder that while the world focuses on holiday deliveries, millions of children around the world need something far more critical - access to food, medicine, and safety. This will be the first set of global work by Ace of Hearts since it launched five months ago.

This marks the start of an exciting and important new direction for Save the Children. As it shifts away from being seen as ‘just another’ UK charity, asking nicely for help - to being a global cause that leads the charge on demanding change for childhood. Now. A cause that is deep within the brand’s DNA.

The multi-channel campaign features PR Ambassador-driven activity, a ‘tap-to-donate’ digital fundraising truck, social content, OOH, and an in-store retail activation, alongside a powerful 45-second film across TV and cinema.

At first, the poignant film takes what appears to be a nostalgic, festive approach, following a convoy of glowing red trucks as they progress along a snowy road, to the sound of comforting Christmas music. But it soon becomes clear these lorries aren’t delivering gifts or treats, but hope, warmth, and much needed supplies to children around the world. The spot ends by asking viewers to donate, to help these deliveries along.