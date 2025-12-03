Save The Children's Red Truck Delivers What Matters
The campaign by Ace of Hearts centres a red truck delivering crucial food, medicine and safety
03 December 2025
This Christmas, Save the Children and Ace of Hearts present The One Delivery that Matters - a global campaign that reframes the season's most anticipated deliveries. The integrated Christmas campaign is a reminder that while the world focuses on holiday deliveries, millions of children around the world need something far more critical - access to food, medicine, and safety. This will be the first set of global work by Ace of Hearts since it launched five months ago.
This marks the start of an exciting and important new direction for Save the Children. As it shifts away from being seen as ‘just another’ UK charity, asking nicely for help - to being a global cause that leads the charge on demanding change for childhood. Now. A cause that is deep within the brand’s DNA.
The multi-channel campaign features PR Ambassador-driven activity, a ‘tap-to-donate’ digital fundraising truck, social content, OOH, and an in-store retail activation, alongside a powerful 45-second film across TV and cinema.
At first, the poignant film takes what appears to be a nostalgic, festive approach, following a convoy of glowing red trucks as they progress along a snowy road, to the sound of comforting Christmas music. But it soon becomes clear these lorries aren’t delivering gifts or treats, but hope, warmth, and much needed supplies to children around the world. The spot ends by asking viewers to donate, to help these deliveries along.
In the UK, almost 1 in 3 children face poverty this Christmas. And around the world, 33 children are born into hunger every minute. That's why this Christmas there's one delivery that matters more than any. From food and shelter to warm clothes and a safe place to play, Save the Children’s aid trucks and dedicated teams deliver what children urgently need to survive and thrive. The campaign urges the public to look beyond festive excess and focus on what really counts: making sure children get what they need to live.
Ace of Hearts collaborated with a roster of best-in-class partners, including Biscuit Filmworks (Director Dan DiFelice), Factory, Leland, Trim, and Selected Works. Georgia location shoot was produced by Radioaktive Shelter, Georgia and for design on OOH, King Henry. Media by Medialab Group.
Wednesday 3rd December at Westfield shopping centre, comedian Dom Joly (award-winning comedian and known for Trigger Happy TV) will join volunteers at a striking truck installation — inviting passers-by to tap their phones to donate or drop spare change into collection buckets. Each donation updates a dynamic digital display in real time, gradually “filling” the truck with generosity throughout the day.
A national radio day fronted by Ashley Jensen (Ricky Gervais’s Extras and Ugly Betty star) will drive awareness of the campaign and encourage listeners to get involved. Across social media, ambassadors and influencers will share their own childhood Christmas photos to inspire one collective act of festive kindness. In a handful of Save the Children stores, truck-shaped gift tags are being sold.
Kate Hewitt, Director of Brand and Creative at Save the Children: “This Christmas, we’re asking people to pause and reflect on what generosity really means. It’s about giving hope to children who need it most and reminding ourselves what this season is really about. This campaign is a reminder that the real spirit of Christmas isn’t found in sparkle or spectacle but in solidarity and compassion. That’s what truly matters.”
Richard Brim, Founder and CCO at Ace of Hearts: "This is a very special moment for us. It’s our first piece of work and it’s for such an important cause. It’s been a huge team effort and a total pleasure working with the team at Save the Children, and this is just the beginning. I’m incredibly proud of the team that pulled this off."
Following the success of its partnership to date, Ace of Hearts will continue to drive momentum for Save the Children through a brand reposition next year.
