Save The Children's Red Truck Delivers What Matters

The campaign by Ace of Hearts centres a red truck delivering crucial food, medicine and safety

By Creative Salon

03 December 2025

This Christmas, Save the Children and Ace of Hearts present The One Delivery that Matters - a global campaign that reframes the season's most anticipated deliveries. The integrated Christmas campaign is a reminder that while the world focuses on holiday deliveries, millions of children around the world need something far more critical - access to food, medicine, and safety. This will be the first set of global work by Ace of Hearts since it launched five months ago.

This marks the start of an exciting and important new direction for Save the Children. As it shifts away from being seen as ‘just another’ UK charity, asking nicely for help - to being a global cause that leads the charge on demanding change for childhood. Now. A cause that is deep within the brand’s DNA.

The multi-channel campaign features PR Ambassador-driven activity, a ‘tap-to-donate’ digital fundraising truck, social content, OOH, and an in-store retail activation, alongside a powerful 45-second film across TV and cinema.

At first, the poignant film takes what appears to be a nostalgic, festive approach, following a convoy of glowing red trucks as they progress along a snowy road, to the sound of comforting Christmas music. But it soon becomes clear these lorries aren’t delivering gifts or treats, but hope, warmth, and much needed supplies to children around the world. The spot ends by asking viewers to donate, to help these deliveries along.

In the UK, almost 1 in 3 children face poverty this Christmas. And around the world, 33 children are born into hunger every minute. That's why this Christmas there's one delivery that matters more than any. From food and shelter to warm clothes and a safe place to play, Save the Children’s aid trucks and dedicated teams deliver what children urgently need to survive and thrive. The campaign urges the public to look beyond festive excess and focus on what really counts: making sure children get what they need to live.

Ace of Hearts collaborated with a roster of best-in-class partners, including Biscuit Filmworks (Director Dan DiFelice), Factory, Leland, Trim, and Selected Works. Georgia location shoot was produced by Radioaktive Shelter, Georgia and for design on OOH, King Henry. Media by Medialab Group. 

  • Wednesday 3rd December at Westfield shopping centre, comedian Dom Joly (award-winning comedian and known for Trigger Happy TV) will join volunteers at a striking truck installation — inviting passers-by to tap their phones to donate or drop spare change into collection buckets. Each donation updates a dynamic digital display in real time, gradually “filling” the truck with generosity throughout the day.

  • A national radio day fronted by Ashley Jensen (Ricky Gervais’s Extras and Ugly Betty star) will drive awareness of the campaign and encourage listeners to get involved. Across social media, ambassadors and influencers will share their own childhood Christmas photos to inspire one collective act of festive kindness. In a handful of Save the Children stores, truck-shaped gift tags are being sold.

Kate Hewitt, Director of Brand and Creative at Save the Children: “This Christmas, we’re asking people to pause and reflect on what generosity really means. It’s about giving hope to children who need it most and reminding ourselves what this season is really about. This campaign is a reminder that the real spirit of Christmas isn’t found in sparkle or spectacle but in solidarity and compassion. That’s what truly matters.”

Richard Brim, Founder and CCO at Ace of Hearts: "This is a very special moment for us. It’s our first piece of work and it’s for such an important cause. It’s been a huge team effort and a total pleasure working with the team at Save the Children, and this is just the beginning. I’m incredibly proud of the team that pulled this off."

Following the success of its partnership to date, Ace of Hearts will continue to drive momentum for Save the Children through a brand reposition next year.

Credits

Creative: Ace of Hearts, London

FOUNDER & CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER: Richard Brim

FOUNDER & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: Polly McMorrow

FOUNDER & CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Martin Beverley

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dalatando Evans de Almeida

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mike Hughes

PARTNER (STRATEGY): Siân Iles

PARTNER (BUSINESS): Charlie Poole

PRODUCTION LEAD / PRODUCER: - Shananne Lane

PRODUCER: Sabrina May

PARTNER (OPERATIONS): Sam McGeorge

Client: Save the Children

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR PUBLIC IMPACT: Alison Bain

DIRECTOR OF BRAND & CREATIVE: Kate Hewitt

CREATIVE LEAD: Lucy Titterington

HEAD OF BRAND & STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Emma Cooke

BRAND MARKETING & INTEGRATION LEAD: Sophie Stephenson

SENIOR BRAND MANAGER: Melissa Winterbottom

HEAD OF PR, ARTISTS & BROADCAST: Sasha Nicholl

PR CONSULTANT: Jo Campbell

PHOTOGRAPHER: Anna Sass

CREATIVE PROJECT MANAGER: Alice Kirkham

DESIGN LEAD: Emily Hawkerr

SENIOR ARTISTS & INFLUENCERS MANAGER: Del Conboy

Production Company - Biscuit Filmworks, UK

DIRECTOR: Dan DiFelice

PRODUCER: Adam Oyejobi

DIRECTORS ASSISTANT: Ollie Watts

FOUNDING PARTNER: Shawn Lacy

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Rupert Reynolds-MacLean

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Daisy Mellors

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Emily Atterton

MEDIA: Medialab Group

SERVICE PRODUCTION COMPANY: Radioaktive Shelter, Georgia

FOUNDING PARTNER: Albert Zurashvili

HEAD OF BIDDING: Marina Karmolit

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Gena Shevchenko

LINE PRODUCER: Yulia Foster

PRODUCTION COORDINATOR: Vlas Laushkin

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Salome Sokhadze

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Ana Aphakidze

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Alex Kryshtal

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: David Podgornik

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Omar Gelashvili

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Mariam Iakobashvili

CASTING MANAGER: Shoka Shon & Sopho Gagua

COSTUME DESIGNER: Kato Gelashvili

MAKEUP ARTIST: Anna Gadelia

EDITING COMPANY: Trim

EDITOR: Steve Shaw

PRODUCER: Tatyana Alexandra

POST STUDIO: Selected Works

POST PRODUCER: Nicola Simmons

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Alex Fitzgerald

COLOURIST: Nielson Bohl

VFX SUPERVISOR: Austen Humphries

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Francois Roisin

POST STUDIO: Selected Works

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Alex Fitzgerald

POST PRODUCER: Nicola Simmons

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Francois Roisin

LEAD COMPOSITOR: Theajo Dharan

COMPOSITOR: Valeria Scalamandre

COMPOSITOR: Mahesh Chandrasekaran

ONLINE COMPOSITOR: Nick Sze

DIGITAL MATTE PAINTER: Jordan Haynes

COLOURIST: Nielsan Bohl

SHOOT ATTEND: Austen Humphries

SOUND HOUSE: Factory Studios

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Mark Hills

CREATIVE DIRECTOR (AUDIO): Anthony Moore

AUDIO EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Deborah Whitfield

MUSIC SUPERVISION: LELAND

MUSIC SUPERVISION: ABI LELAND

COMPOSER/ARRANGER: LUKE ATENCIO

DESIGN STUDIO: King Henry

FOUNDER: Carolyn Henry

FOUNDER: Ian King

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Alex Fairman

DESIGNER: Dan Forde

HEAD OF CGI: Charlie Townsend

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Sam Stabler

