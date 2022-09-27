Goodstuff launches advertising & media module with Your Game Plan

It’s live! Goodstuff has launched an Advertising and Media module in partnership with learning platform, Your Game Plan. The online module which is accessible to 95 colleges and more than 1,000 schools across the UK, aims to educate school leavers about the world of media and introduce a greater level of diverse talent to the industry.

Sponsored by Goodstuff for the next two years, the learning module covers the basics of media and advertising, including different channels, how agencies work, useful skills and will primarily target state schools and those above a certain free school meals quota.

Pupils between the ages of 16–18-years-old will be given the opportunity to learn about a wealth of career prospects and routes into the industry, ahead of making decisions that will impact their further education and long-term future.

Goodstuff will further amplify and support the module in paid media by working alongside trusted media partners to do so.