Goodstuff launches advertising & media module with Your Game Plan
The online module is accessible to 95 colleges and more than 1,000 schools across the UK
It’s live! Goodstuff has launched an Advertising and Media module in partnership with learning platform, Your Game Plan. The online module which is accessible to 95 colleges and more than 1,000 schools across the UK, aims to educate school leavers about the world of media and introduce a greater level of diverse talent to the industry.
Sponsored by Goodstuff for the next two years, the learning module covers the basics of media and advertising, including different channels, how agencies work, useful skills and will primarily target state schools and those above a certain free school meals quota.
Pupils between the ages of 16–18-years-old will be given the opportunity to learn about a wealth of career prospects and routes into the industry, ahead of making decisions that will impact their further education and long-term future.
Goodstuff will further amplify and support the module in paid media by working alongside trusted media partners to do so.
Danny Heath, Founder of Your Game Plan, said: “Partnerships like this with Goodstuff are so important to our mission, we need companies like Goodstuff who have a vision for positive change in their industry.
For too long we have failed young people by not giving them insight into the opportunities around them, media and advertising is a great example of where young people do not know enough about an industry to pursue a career, it is not talked about in the curriculum, yet so many young people have the skills to thrive in it, whether it be creative, relationship building or so many other areas. They just need to be put on the right track.”
Andrew Stephens, Co-Founder & Partner of Goodstuff, said: “Your Game Plan is the perfect platform for Goodstuff to help accelerate the future diversity of our industry. By enlightening school children with the wonderful and varied disciplines within agencies we can reach the vast majority of 16–18-year-olds who don't have links to our industry. Partnering with Your Game Plan is a major commitment by Goodstuff and today is just the start.”
Paige Spencer, G-Force Director, who has spearheaded the initiative internally said: “Your Game Plan is an amazing initiative, of which Goodstuff is proud to be part of. So many young adults are unaware of the fantastic industry we work in, and the Advertising and Media learning module provides an opportunity to share that with diversified potential talent across the country.”