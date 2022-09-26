AA release new campaign series, No Stopping the Real You

The campaign champions the car as a second home and all the weird and wonderful behaviours that drivers get up to in their safe space. The campaign objective is to connect with younger drivers emotionally and recognise the cultural role the car plays in our everyday lives.

‘Made by Goodstuff’ (Goodstuff’s social, content, creative, and partnerships arm) led the idea and concept, working alongside production partner, The Outfit, and two times BAFTA nominated comedy director, Ben Mallaby, to bring the content series to life. Using social listening and a nationwide vox pop study, we identified the most common things people get up to in their cars. From belting out ballads to front seat feasting, Madey By Goodstuff identified these distinctive in-car behaviours as tribes and created a content series that celebrates them. No insight was off the table and so yes, even passing wind in the car made it in!

The platform-first content is designed to align with the formats and the ways audiences use social media by featuring on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The campaign series is composed of two elements; a series of four shorts (20 seconds) that celebrate the tribes individually and a montage (40 seconds) that champions the tribes collectively. The creatives will be sequentially targeted within channels so that frequency is built across the content series.

“No Stopping The ReaI You” purposely links into adam&eveDDB’s ATL campaign, “No Stopping You”, building upon the success of Love that Feeling, and bringing the brand proposition to life in a heart-warming, relatable, and shareable way. Fresh from an Effie shortlist, this is another significant step forward for the AA as they focus on modernising the brand, shifting perceptions, and ensuring it is relevant for all drivers, young and old.

Will Harrison, Group Brand Director at The AA, said: "Recognising and celebrating the car’s cultural role in our everyday lives is critical for us as the brand for all drivers. We love the Britishness, quirkiness and humour of the campaign which was brought to life brilliantly by Ben.”

Chris Barton, Head of Social at ‘Made by Goodstuff’ said: “We’ve loved working on this campaign with The AA. Not only is it one of the biggest projects to come out of the new Made by Goodstuff team, but it really is also our sweet spot: social-first, insightful and brave content that feels like it’s of the platforms it will exist in.”

Creative credits:

Agency: Goodstuff