On the Beach sponsors Magic Breakfast with Ronan and Harriet

As travel ramps up this summer with fewer restrictions, the campaign aims to highlight the perks of booking through On the Beach; from ease and convenience, to fast-track and airport lounge facilities.

Booked by Goodstuff, the campaign marks a radio sponsorship first for On the Beach and comes after new analysis from Bauer revealed adding radio to the marketing mix, impacted both brand and business metrics – campaigns that use radio uplift brand quality measures by 92 per cent and increase sales by 29 per cent more than campaigns that don’t use it. Plus, with more UK listeners tuning into commercial radio than ever before (37.2 million according to latest RAJAR figures), the campaign will help On the Beach reach mass audiences across the country.

Commencing on Monday 18 July and running till 16 July next year, in addition to ongoing sponsorship of the Monday–Friday show, the campaign will peak at key holiday booking points of the year, such as July, November, the start of the new year and May.

During these times, the show will give lucky listeners the chance to win a holiday every Monday – as this has been identified as the highest booking day of the week. January’s burst will be extra special as Ronan and Harriet will be broadcasting one of their shows live from an airport, seeing listeners win holidays live and immediately sending them off to their holiday destination.

To support the radio activity, the campaign will also incorporate targeted digital audio ads booked through Octave Audio and advertorials in Bauer titles Grazia and Closer.

Advertorials will showcase On the Beach’s key destinations (such as Mexico, India and the Caribbean), advise on the best holidays for families and friends, and provide the top packing and travel tips – all while detailing the benefits of travelling with On the Beach.

Simon Kilby, managing director at Bauer Media Advertising, said: “Consumers are excited to travel again. Because of this, Bauer are really looking forward to partnering with On the Beach from July to create a truly multi-platform campaign. We welcome the opportunity to grow this e-commerce business by delivering significant impact with our radio and print channels, coupled with digital activity. The strong relationships Ronan and Harriet have with their loyal breakfast listeners and our magazines have with their readers will surely get everyone in the mood for sunshine and ensure On the Beach is front of mind when they book their next getaway.”

Steve Seddon, marketing director at On the Beach, said: “We are delighted to partner with Magic and be involved in such an exciting collaboration. The new relationship, the first of its kind for On the Beach, will help increase brand awareness and understanding of our unique holiday perks, which not only add value for our customers but also add some additional ‘magic’ to our holidays. We’re looking forward to working with Ronan, Harriet and the wider Magic team who will help our brand connect with their listeners and ensure that when it comes to booking their next holiday, On the Beach are the holiday experts they come to.”

Sam Austen, head of audio at Goodstuff, added: “Goodstuff are absolutely thrilled with the On the Beach and Magic breakfast show partnership. As one of the original flagship radio breakfast shows, it is a highly sought-after property in commercial radio. With an exciting bespoke schedule delivering multiple messaging executions as well as brilliant in show winning moments, On the Beach will be truly engaging with Magic listeners.”

The campaign begins on Monday 18 July, with sponsorship of Magic Breakfast, airing every Monday–Friday from 6–10 am.