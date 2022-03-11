Havas Media Group launches side-hustle training initiative

Havas Media is launching a side hustle training programme - called Meaningfully Daring Side Hustle Launchpad - an 8-week mentorship programme for the bravest and innovative organisations out there, that can see beyond the threat of encouraging their employees to create & launch side hustles.

The course was developed by Tia Castagno last year, with 50 women taking part since its inception.

The course will have three aims: to develop a business plan; to develop a marketing and content plan; and finally, to create a sales pitch and approach potential customers.

Castagno, a former Dentsu executive, founded the private programme last year. The mentorship, delivered by her company, UnlockYourBlock, will take participating staff from idea development & business plan, to creative and marketing strategy and plan, to launching – whilst also learning to manage the side hustle efficiently alongside their job.

The organisation will cover the cost of the training as well as allowing the participating staff to dedicate 10 per cent of their time to the mentorship.

Employees will apply with a short submission that makes a case as to why them, as only a limited number of participants can join to each edition of the programme.

Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Group, UK & Ireland said: "At Havas Media Group we strive to be “Meaningfully Daring”. This is our guiding philosophy – it’s about taking more informed risks in the pursuit of more meaningful outcomes for our clients.

"At the heart of this is a relentless curiosity to do, and be, better. Partnering with UnlockYourBlock to deliver the Side Hustle Launchpad creates another engaging learning experience to help our people achieve this, and provides a valuable outlet for them to experiment and develop in new ways, something which we know is important to them."

Castagno added: “When I first launched Side Hustle Launchpad as a private programme for women in corporate, it was pointed out to me that this could clash with my work with organisations. I couldn’t disagree more. For decades the corporate world and start-ups have benefited from learning from each other and collaborating. Given all the trends we are seeing in the workplace right now, it is time to officially blur the lines between entrepreneurship and corporate identity of staff themselves. This will not only create happier and more rounded talent and increase retention, but also be a great catalyst for innovation, in-house and on the market.”