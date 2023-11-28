A Sneak Preview of 'Coronation Generation' Exhibition at McCann London

McCann London with the Ideas Foundation is hosting an exhibition of posters produced to celebrate themes of community, diversity, sustainability, and youth as part of the King’s Coronation celebration. The exhibition will be on display in the office’s atrium from January 8 th but a selected audience of young people, creatives, and influencers were invited to get a sneak preview of the work last week. This was the first public exhibition of the work in London, which has previously been displayed in Belfast, with further exhibitions planned for Manchester.

Art directors and copywriters from advertising agency McCann, including IF alumni Ben Conway helped students create huge posters, fit for a King. The winning design, ‘Kingdom United’ was created in a workshop hosted in the McCann London offices. Sir John Hegarty commented "I wish I had thought of that" when he was judging the work. Simeon Quarrie, another judge noted – “It is the beauty of the work but also, it’s simplicity and cleverness of the uplifting messaging that made it stand out.” Ben Conway, who was involved in coining the phrase coronation generation said, "This sort of creative campaigns would take agencies months to create", but the student’s energy and talent working alongside experts such as Clive Booth, Jag Singh, and Hannah Wood, complimented with state of the art professional cameras which were generously loaned by Canon, was exceptional.

The posters have already been displayed nationwide on digital outdoor advertising sites thanks to Clear Channel. Event information can be found at the Ideas Foundation website , where teachers can also find downloadable resources for use in their own classrooms.

Robin Wight, Founder, Ideas Foundation told Creative Salon, "It was an incredible honour to be invited by DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom), to get our young people to come up with ideas to celebrate the coronation. One of our IF alumni, Ben Conway, came up with the brief that we shared with schools and then what made it magical was Clear Channel giving us free posters to display the winning work."