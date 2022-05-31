Students Celebrate Jubilee with Digital Outdoor Display of the ‘Commonwealth of Kindness'

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant chose the Ideas Foundation to launch a creative brief for UK students across the country to get them involved in the royal celebrations. Themed the ‘Commonwealth of Kindness’, young people nationwide were invited to photograph creative images that celebrate the values of Her Majesty represents. In her Platinum Jubilee Statement earlier this year, The Queen highlighted that she wants young people to “have a sense of hope and opportunity.”

“Hope, optimism, neighbourhoods and communities are key to this celebration year,” echoed Heather MacRae, CEO of the Ideas Foundation. “We look forward to seeing these images, words and pictures from young people on digital screens across the country that celebrate The Queen’s values of kindness, commonwealth, and inclusivity.”

Schools and colleges from across the country, including in Cumbria, North Yorkshire, Derbyshire, Somerset, London, Leeds and Manchester, participated in the project. Students aged 11-19 took part in a range of digital storytelling workshops to help them answer the creative challenge.

The workshops were hosted by leading creatives including Canon Ambassador Clive Booth, Canon volunteers Dean Hodgson and Martin Diamond, Ideas Foundation Founder Robin Wight and supported by Peter Thomas from the National Association for the Teaching of English. Students were

offered the opportunity to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by using Canon equipment to take photographs, later to be used as digital posters.

Laura Gaston, Director of Learning – Literacy and Oracy Lead from Whitehaven Academy said: “We are still buzzing from the workshop. It was an absolute privilege to work with so many creative

professionals and we saw our students potential and creativity in new ways. The project was multi-layered, so students were able to develop ideas, use cameras, work as teams, create copy and think about what makes their community special.”

10 winning images will be proudly displayed on Clear Channel’s digital Out of Home screens across the country over the next week, giving a voice to UK students during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Clear Channel’s Chief Marketing Officer Martin Corke said: “It’s fantastic to be taking part in this initiative and using our medium to give exposure to undiscovered young talent. The students have approached the brief in really creative and thoughtful ways and by displaying their artworks on our public screens, we hope to mark this special occasion in a memorable and fitting way.”

Rosanna Machado, CEO of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant said: “Ensuring that young people can play a part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant is something that is very important to us. It has been fantastic to see the result of this project with the Ideas Foundation and I’m thrilled that the creativity of students across the UK can be celebrated as part of the Pageant.”

Schools and College that have taken part and their images are:

North Yorkshire

• George Pindar School

• Eskdale School #Communitea

• Caedmon School

• Graham School #CelebrateTheCrown

• Whitby Sixth Form

Cumbria

• Beacon Hill Community School, Aspatria #ARoyalToast

• Whitehaven Academy #JubileeRhapsody

• Solway Community School #HoppyAnniversary #RoyalColouringBook

Leeds

• Leeds City College

Manchester

• The Manchester College. #NationOfHope

Somerset

• Bridgwater and Taunton College

• Stanchester Academy

• Bridgwater College Academy #FriendshipIsKingQueen

• Robert Blake

• Haygrove School

Derbyshire

• Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Ashbourne. #WaveOfLove

London

• The Amos Bursary Trust #CrowningCareers