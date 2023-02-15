Lessons from Super Bowl: To repeat, to wear out or to retire

The Super Bowl is over for another year. Now what?

It’s the question that every advertiser who paid the big bucks for a big game spot has to ask themselves. And it applies more generally too. Britain doesn’t have a Super Bowl of its own, but it has Christmas as a focus for advertising. Asian markets have the Lunar New Year. The whole world tunes into the Olympics and the World Cup. Increasingly the calendar of advertising is organised around these massive cultural events.

With media platforms so diverse and attention so diffuse, it’s no surprise brands invest so much on these moments where focused engagement and wide reach really is available. But that leaves the question of what happens when the moment passes and you have a highly expensive but very specific bit of creative on your hands. How do you make that creative asset last and get more for your money?

An event ad has limited footprints in time and across media. Media isn’t the issue here, though. By now, most brands know their way around an integrated, cross-platform campaign that makes sure a piece of hero creative like a Super Bowl or Christmas ad makes the widest possible impact. The problem is that brief time span for relevance. In the worst-case scenario - a single-serve event like the Super Bowl - you’re creating a multi-million dollar ad which is only relevant for a handful of hours.

Brands have generally resolved this dilemma by trying to stretch their ad’s relevance before the big event. It’s become common practice now for US brands to release their game day ads digitally a week or two before the Super Bowl - this year, over half the night’s ads had been pre-released like this. Over in the UK, we’ve seen Christmas ads creep back earlier and earlier with some now coming out before Halloween - Very.co.uk took that approach in 2022 with an ad making a feature of the early release.

Brands also make liberal use of teasers for Super Bowl, Christmas, and other event ads. While extended releases of the full ad make sense, at System1 we’re less convinced most teasers are a good idea. The more positive emotion an ad creates, the more effective it tends to be - and that means resolving negative emotions and narrative tensions. But teasers often create those tensions and hold the best moments back, which leads to low effectiveness. Fundamentally, too, teasers and trailers for ads rest on an assumption that the public are vastly more interested in brands and ads than they really are.

Some teasers work brilliantly - Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot teaser for its latest Christmas ad got the maximum 5 out of 5 Stars in our testing, for instance. But most are an expensive distraction from their parent ad, not an enhancement.