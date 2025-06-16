Outdoor Lions: KitKat, Stella and Paris2024 Big Winners

KitKat and Paris 2024 campaigns by VML Prague and Havas Paris have been named as the Grand Prix winning campaigns for this year; Grey London and adam&eveDDB both won Gold and Bronze Lions with Stella Artois and ITV/CALM respectively, while BBH London has won Silver for its ‘Bundles of Joy’ campaign for Burger King.

The KitKat work is an extension of the brand’s famous ‘Have a Break’ work, with a playful campaign highlighting just how much time we spend staring at our screens.

About the work, Outdoor Lions Jury President, Keka Morelle, chief creative officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM , said: “Masterclass in Outdoor. Without words or logos, it communicates a strong message through a beautifully crafted image. It captures the moment we’re living in, reinforces the brand’s concept, and immediately sparks reflection, holding up a mirror to our screen addiction.”