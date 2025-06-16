Cannes Lions 2025
Outdoor Lions: KitKat, Stella and Paris2024 Big Winners
VML Prague and Havas Paris both won a Grand Prix, while Grey London and BBH London were also winners in the category
16 June 2025
KitKat and Paris 2024 campaigns by VML Prague and Havas Paris have been named as the Grand Prix winning campaigns for this year; Grey London and adam&eveDDB both won Gold and Bronze Lions with Stella Artois and ITV/CALM respectively, while BBH London has won Silver for its ‘Bundles of Joy’ campaign for Burger King.
The KitKat work is an extension of the brand’s famous ‘Have a Break’ work, with a playful campaign highlighting just how much time we spend staring at our screens.
About the work, Outdoor Lions Jury President, Keka Morelle, chief creative officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM, said: “Masterclass in Outdoor. Without words or logos, it communicates a strong message through a beautifully crafted image. It captures the moment we’re living in, reinforces the brand’s concept, and immediately sparks reflection, holding up a mirror to our screen addiction.”
Meanwhile, 'Olympic Games Opening Ceremony Paris 2024' from Havas Paris and PANAME 24, was made up of a film and integrated media to highlight the initial event for the world’s biggest sporting event, held last May.
A winner of three Gold Lions was Grey London, which was recognised for ‘Protector of The Chalice’ and ‘Happiness With Chaos’ - posters created for Stella Artois featuring people drinking a pint in crowded circumstances. For its work for ITV and CALM, ‘Missed Birthdays’, adam&eveDDB was also recognised with a Gold Lion.
BBH London won four Silver Lions for its Burger King ‘Bundles of Joy’ work featuring new mothers appreciating a Whopper having just given birth minutes before.
Grey London won a further three Bronze Lions for its Stella Artois campaign, while Dentsu Creative picked up three Bronze Lions as well through its Discovery Channel campaign.
Edelman London's 'Mayo Exchange' for Hellmann's Mayonnaise was another Bronze winner.
