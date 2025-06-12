'The Jury Is Like The Editorial Board' - Weber Shandwick's global CCO Tom Beckman

CS: What key traits does a jury president need?

TB: Like most things – take architecture for example – any old person can have a strong opinion about it. But if you ask architects they won’t just have a strong opinion about architecture – they’ll also have a point of view on why they like it or why they don’t like it.

Anyone can have opinions. It’s the ability to explain why something is good that counts. In order for you to be able to explain why something is good you need experience and references, but also some awards history that makes you a good juror. You need to know what’s the best work, the work that’s been awarded in the tier one shows for the past five years.

You have to know the environment. You have to know the types of solutions and the types of ideas that you might encounter in the process.

Then you have to be able to ask fundamental questions: can I summarise the idea in one or two sentences? Is the idea built on a unique insight? Can I see the strategy behind the work? Is the way it’s implemented making the idea better or worse?

CS: This year - what are you looking for in particular?

When you’re in the jury you don’t represent your agency, your country, or your network, you represent the industry. Because that’s the job – to help the industry move forward. So I don’t care who wins within the PR category, or whether it’s a PR firm, advertising firm or consultancy. It doesn’t matter to me.

The only thing that matters to me is that the work that gets recognised in the category is moving PR forward.

The criteria that I set for this year was to really focus on the definition of earned and in this case my analogy is that earned ideas are ideas that can survive on their own without artificial support. I describe it as surviving in the jungle, not just the zoo.

So, that’s an idea that can survive in the jungle, which is the real world rather than just the cute beautiful idea that you can keep alive in the zoo with life support.