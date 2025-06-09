Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 5)

With UK agencies vying with their counterparts from all around the world once more, creative excellence is the name of the game in Cannes. Across this week, we'll be showcasing some of the UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.

Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.

Next up is McCann London, Leo Burnett, and T&P.