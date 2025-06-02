Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2025 Winner (Part 1)

With UK agencies vying with their counterparts from all around the world once more, creative excellence is the name of the game in Cannes. Across this week, we'll be showcasing some of the UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.

Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.

First up is Wonderhood Studios, Grey London, Droga5, and BBH London.

Wonderhood Studios

National Theatre Live: 'The Best Seat in the House', Categories: Film Craft, Production - AO5, Cinematorgraphy

To give everyone the chance to access all that the theatre has to offer, up close and personal, National Theatre Live unveiled an emotive and celebratory brand film which promotes the feeling of watching world-class theatre on the big screen, through National Theatre Live.

Starring National Theatre alumnus Benedict Cumberbatch, the 85-second spot, opens on a dimly lit stage, before a spotlight illuminates a stand-alone wooden chair. A silhouetted Cumberbatch walks into frame, ducking into the light and speaks to the audience, requesting them to ‘please, take your seats’. Suddenly, a montage of situational chairs flicker across the screen; the same wooden chair is shown to mirror the emotions in the voice over- ropes held in suspense, tears raining down, joy floating in a flurry of balloons, all before arriving back to Cumberbatch on an empty stage, who speaks to camera saying ‘one performance, an audience of millions, all from the best seat in the house’.