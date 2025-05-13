Why BBH Bets on Risk—And Wins

The campaign, Guimaraes believes shows one of many ways stories can be told authentically.

“The director is a mother of two; the people that took part - all of the shots were taken by partners at the hospital. Us, as an agency, tried to take a step back, to let the people experiencing that to be part of telling that story,” he explains.

“The work only landed how it should because we allowed the people that knew about it to tell it in their own kind of way.”

The campaign, quite quick to receive a heap of praise in breaking barriers on a topic not previously addressed, too faced backlash, with some people claiming the work was inappropriate - mainly men.

“There were lots of strong opinions from men on what women should eat,” says Katie Evans, Burger King’s CMO, at Advertising Week Europe. “It was very visible and public on LinkedIn, and in some cases it came from the right place – but try telling a woman after 15 hours of labour that the right thing to do is have a green juice and wait for the response. That response started to play out in front of us.”

For Karen Martin, CEO at BBH London, the response was anticipated, but one BBH and Burger King alike knew meant the work had done its job.

“We had no idea it was going to be as big was it was,” she begins. “It was brilliant to see it happening because we didn’t force the conversation, women were coming forwards with a ‘hang on a minute’ attitude to anyone that had an issue. This was creative happening in real life.”

The work, despite the mixed response it garnered online, proved a hit for the brand which saw a sales boost during the period it ran. It also ranked in YouGov’s top five most popular dining brands in the UK in Q1 of 2025.