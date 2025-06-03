Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 2)

With UK agencies vying with their counterparts from all around the world once more, creative excellence is the name of the game in Cannes. Across this week, we'll be showcasing some of the UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.

Next up is adam&eveDDB and DEPT.

Adam&eveDDB

Iams 'IAMS Presents: Waylon'

To shine an unmissable light on the issue of overweight dogs, IAMS pet food partnered with a real-life overweight dog named Waylon to put his story on a huge stage across Thanksgiving. The brand created a larger-than-life dog balloon that got ‘stuck’ between two buildings en route to the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade. Not actually an official entry in the parade, the two-story-tall balloon represents the many dogs across the country who are carrying extra weight.

The work saw a 784 per cent increase in traffic and 467 million impressions.