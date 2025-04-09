Pick Us A Cannes Lions Winner (Part 4)
The 2025 Cannes Lions are almost upon us. Throughout this week, we'll be highlighting some of the entries aiming for glory at the awards
With UK agencies vying with their counterparts from all around the world once more, creative excellence is the name of the game in Cannes. Across this week, we'll be showcasing some of the UK entries to look out for on the winners' podium.
Next up we have Saatchi & Saatchi and AMV BBDO
Stay tuned to find out what else has entered this year's awards throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.
Saatchi & Saatchi
British Heart Foundation, 'Til I Died
It was a summer filled with football, and England and Scotland fans alike were jubilant.
Amid the beer gardens and festivities, to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest in young people for the British Heart Foundation Saatchi & Saatchi created murals with the phrase 'Til I Died.
A play on both football's culture of murals and the popular slogan '"Til I Die", the work commemorated real young fans who had died as a result of heart conditions.
Designed to encourage support for the BHF, the poignant note 'Til I Died' was a reminder that cardiac conditions impact people of all ages - and too many die young.
EE, Hate Not In My Shirt
Another work that tapped into the spirit of Euros summer was "Hate. Not In My Shirt" for EE.
Following a survey which revealed that 61 per cent of the public have personally experienced hate in their daily lives, Saatchi & Saatchi a campaign which hit television screens around the biggest England and Scotland matches.
The message - no hate while wearing the shirt.
EE, Clocking Off, Play Date And Curfew
Another set of works for EE highlighted the importance of connectivity for family life.
Set to the tune of Echo and the Bunnymen's 'The Killing Moon', 'Curfew' plays on the anxiety felt by parent's of teenagers with the words 'DON"T BE LATE' appearing centre screen - however a couple of text laters and the teenagers return, showing how connection can put minds at ease and ensure safety.
Meanwhile, 'Clocking Off' tells the tale of a monotonous work day with workers arriving home to a shot that turns into a vibrant and colourful scene.
Set to the the punk anthem Sham 69's 'If The Kids Are United', 'Playdate' shows how connectivity is key to maintaining the piece when the house is filled with kids...
Hygeine Bank, Edible Soap
In conjunction with UK charity The Hygiene Bank, Saatchi & Saatchi created The Edible Soap.
It came after research revealed that 8 per cent of the UK population is experiencing hygiene poverty and around 5.3 million adults nationwide have to choose between buying food or basic hygeine products.
Developed alongside ethical beauty brand The Good Wash, the virtual and Edible Soap comes in various symbolic flavour iterations including cacao butter, oat flower, avocado oil, paprika, tomato sauce and more.
The work was created to drive fundraising via The Good Wash website - with each soap purchase equating to a £15 donation.
John Lewis, The Window
John Lewis reintroduced its 100-year-old brand promise 'Never Knowingly Unsold' with a bang in Christmas 2024.
The three-part work kicked off with 'The Window' which offered a portal through the iconic Oxford Street window and the many moments it has displayed - from the arrival of the toaster, to acting as a shelter during the Blitz, from the swinging 60s to the lycra craze of the 80s.
John Lewis, Give Knowingly
The second chapter of John Lewis' Golden Quarter trio celebrates wise gifting choices as they search for the perfect gift.
Launched ahead of Black Friday it highlighted the breadth of the retailer's offering and reinforced its 'Never Knowingly Undersold' promise.
John Lewis, My Sonnet
To launch John Lewis's Christmas advert, participants were invited to submit their own covers of Richard Ashcroft's "Sonnet" with the winning entry chosen by the singer himself.
The winner was Mael Raeburn which was released as a charity single and shared within the Christmas Day advert.
John Lewis, The Gifting Hour
'The Gifting Hour' follows a woman on her quest to find the perfect gift for her sister - as she relives her memories of growing up and the phases of their lives.
By the end the two re-unite outside a John Lewis store.
Deutsche Telekom, No Excuses
In summer, when the days are long, calm and bright, we all search for connection. Unfortunately for Gen Z members who are on the receiving end -smartphones mean making last minute excuses is easier than ever before.
With that in mind, for Deutsche Telekom, Saatchi & Saatchi designed a "No Excuses" chatbot.
The bot was specifically designed to call out friends who make excuses but also offers them the chance to win tickets to major European music festivals.
London Sport, More Ball Games
On behalf of London Sport the agency created 'More Ball Games' - an action project to ensure that children and young people have free access to spaces where they can play, move and be active closer to home.
AMV BBDO
Sheba, The Lost Pharoah's Cat
To showcase the quality of Sheba Selections Filets, AMV BBDO created a campaign to search for the descendants of Pharaoh's cats.
Complete with an AI-powered Pharaoh Cat Finder, ties with creator Nathan The Cat Lady and other influencer partnerships - it showcased cat food fit for royalty.
Whiskas, Cat Conversion System
The aim of Whiskas Cat Conversion system was to turn self-proclaimed 'cat haters' into cat lovers.
Kicking off with a set of cryptic OOH campaigns with statements such as "Cat Haters Wanted" the haters were then directed to a website which encouraged them to foster a cat for a few weeks.
Mercedes F1, Every Dream Needs A Team
For Mercedes 'Every Dream Needs A Team' marked the end of Lewis Hamilton's long-standing career with a heartfelt goodbye message.
Whiskas, Purradise
Celebrating over 60 years as a staple in the cat food industry, Whiskas launched 'Purradise', a cat utopia which it celebrated globally (including with a spot at the Piccadilly Lights).
The campaign builds on the brand's Purr More' platform , designed to ensure more happiness (purrs) with every meal.
Refuge, Red Flags
To mark International Women's Day AMV BBDO created a set of giant red billboards highlighting the subtle red flags of coercive control.
Displayed at the Outernet, each billboard featured a quote based upon real women's experiences of abusive and controlling behaviours.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Young V&A Museum
Celebrating Young V&As exhibition 'Japan: Myths To Manga', AMV BBDO created a campaign to bring to life a work made from umbrellas lost and found on the TfL network.
The colourful free indoor installation took viewers through 'Kasa-obake Alley' - in which the umbrellas were transformed into yōkai - a set of supernatural beings from traditional Japanese folklore.
Category: Strategy
Guinness
AMV BBDO's partnership with Guinness has seen it focus on social occasions, celebrate its 0.0% offering and draw on legacy to emphasise its distinctiveness.
This has allowed it to increase its prices by between 10 and 16 per cent, all while continuing to grow.
Sheba
Created by AMV BBDO, Sheba's 'Resistance Is Futile' platform showcases the lengths owners will go to to satisfy their cats every desire.
With outdoor, TVC and creator content it helped Mars put cats centre stage.
Bodyform
From highlighting the impact of endometriosis in 'Pain Stories' to tackling the hidden challenges of miscarriage in '#Womb Stories' AMV BBDO's partnership with Essity-owned brand Bodyform/Libresse has helped it cement its taboo-busting identity.
Entitled 'Never Just A Period', the agency's latest work saw for the brand saw it take a surreal journey into the inner monologue of everyone who has ever had a period.