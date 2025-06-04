Pats McDonald On Leading The Cannes Lions Jury For Creative Strategy: 'Emotions Can Run High'

Creative Salon: What are your expectations around the experience of being a jury president?

Patricia McDonald: It’s a huge honour and a big responsibility! We have a fantastic and really committed jury, who are interrogating the work in real detail. So I’m expecting a great debate, particularly around the Grand Prix, with potentially some late nights in the jury room.

CS: What have your past experiences been like on previous juries? What did you enjoy most about the process?

PM: Being a juror is an incredible immersion in the best work in the industry at a moment in time. It’s genuinely a privilege. One of the things I love is hearing different cultural perspectives on the work. Sometimes what seems extraordinary in one culture feels expected in another. Sometimes there’s a very subtle but important cultural nuance you might miss, and again it’s a real privilege to get to understand that better.

CS: What do you think makes a strong jury president?

PM: I think it’s finding the balance between having a vision for the category and making space for everyone to be heard. It’s helpful to start with a discussion about the criteria we’re going to come back to when making the tough decisions: what’s our strategy for Creative Strategy?

Emotions can run quite high; people are in this conversation because they care passionately about the work. They care passionately about the message it sends to the industry about what they value. So it’s really important to create a safe space where people feel comfortable to have the tough debates, to draw people out if they’ve gone quiet, to check everyone’s on board.

CS: What are you looking out for this year? What do you expect to see from this year’s entries/winners?

PM: I’ve been talking to the jury about the 4 As. (The day AI learns alliteration, strategists will be in real trouble.) The 4 As are:

Knowing the Audience, knowing the Algorithm.

Knowing how to connect AI and Human craft. Most important of all is Ambition.

Knowing the Audience means real, intimate human understanding. The kind of insight only another human can have.

Knowing the Algorithm means understanding culture and community dynamics, designing ideas to win with the algorithm without just chasing trends.

I’m also interested to see work that connects AI and human craft to deliver a level of relevance, personalisation or responsiveness that wouldn’t be possible alone, and work with a really bold ambition at the heart.

CS: How are the best submissions put together that will win jurors over?

PM: The best submissions are an art in themselves, not to mention the case films! (My husband: “Are you watching a bunch of…. adverts for adverts?”)

The key thing to remember is that jurors are reviewing hundreds of cases at a time. The simpler and clearer you make it for them, the better. Make the entry form tell a story. Use the opening paragraph as a kind of 'trailer' for the submission. Tell the jury why they should sit up and pay attention to this one.

Keep writing, re-writing, editing, and honing the language until you can summarise the strategy, the insight, and the idea in a brilliantly pithy sentence that sticks in the mind through multiple rounds of judging and debate.

For Creative Strategy and a few other categories, a presentation deck is required. Really spend the time to craft it, in terms of design, storytelling and data visualisation. Think about how you can make it memorable in a sea of other submissions; how can the experience of reading the deck bring the strategy to life for the reader, not just play it back?

CS: How would you describe the industry’s creative landscape compared to years previous?

PM: That’s a great question. I think we’re at a time of huge transition for the industry. Attention is shifting. Creators have bigger audiences than the world’s largest streaming platforms. Search is set to be completely disrupted by AI. We know some of the tried and tested techniques aren’t working as well as they used to, but we don’t have the same body of evidence for newer approaches.

You can see some of that sense of uncertainty pull through in the work. I’m seeing a lot of work that leans into nostalgia and superstition. A lot of work that celebrates older generations, or preserving traditions.

On more future-facing note, I’m seeing a lot of work that’s very consciously building its own audience and its own cultural momentum, which I think is super interesting. Our work for Nutter Butter for example understands exactly how online fandoms are powered by easter eggs, conspiracies and internal lore but it doesn’t chase trends, it creates its own weird and wonderful universe.