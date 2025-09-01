Campaign Spotlight
Allianz's Brand Building Campaign Wants Consumers To Live Their Best Lives
Created by global agency partner Edelman, 'All The Experts' aims to reintroduce consumers to the insurance brand
01 September 2025
Positioning itself as “an enabler”, multinational finance company Allianz is reintroducing its insurance offer to the UK through a deliberately vibrant above-the-line campaign that aims to show its caring side, while introducing the creative platform 'All the Experts'.
As the licensing agreement around the LV= Insurance brand drew to a close, Carolyn Rich, director of brand, was hired in May 2024 to prepare for a rebrand and rebuild awareness of Allianz in the personal lines market, where it last operated nearly a decade ago.
The ambition is to become a top-three insurer in the personal lines retail market, starting by building consideration and awareness.
Rich appointed longtime agency partner Edelman to deliver the campaign rebrand, targeting consumer understanding of what Allianz represents. It follows last autumn’s announcement of a 10-year naming rights deal with the Rugby Football Union, which has seen Twickenham renamed the Allianz Stadium.
“Our marketing objectives are a little bit different,” says Rich. “Whilst we've got quite good brand awareness, and there’s residual awareness from before, we want people to understand what Allianz is all about, and what they can expect when they insure with us.”
This is Edelman’s first campaign for Allianz in the UK following a competitive pitch for the company’s global repositioning as the leading team of experts in the category. Edelman’s winning strategic and creative idea centres on championing Allianz’s values in order to drive growth across personal lines – starting with car and home insurance – while making the brand more culturally powerful.
A brand campaign for a new era
With a hint of Wes Anderson in its colour palette and a large, varied cast, the All the Experts campaign feels surprisingly upbeat. It deliberately breaks the mould of insurance ads that typically dwell on the grim aftermath of accidents, instead celebrating the many people and roles involved in helping customers return to their lives with minimal disruption.
The brief set during the pitch focused on increasing brand sentiment, relaying core principles and positioning Allianz as an insurer that cares – while also demonstrating the expertise it can provide when needed.
“That’s something we’ve been doing a lot in insurance,” says Rich. “It’s a natural thing with our broker audience, but now we’re really dialling up that caring element, showing that we’re there for consumers when they need us.”
Research for the campaign began at the start of the year, explains Jay Gallagher, Edelman’s chief strategy officer. The team considered how the rise of price comparison sites had pushed the insurance market into “commodity spaces”, and explored what could help Allianz stand out. They also examined consumer sentiment, finding that financial “vulnerability” was a common theme.
This insight inspired the idea of showing how Allianz could assemble a range of resources to make customers feel less vulnerable.
“The point of view we’re bringing to the brand in the UK is: yes, you can survive alone, but it takes a group – an alliance – to flourish. That was our jumping-off point into ‘All the experts you need, all the things you care about, protected’. That inclusiveness felt so good to us,” says Gallagher.
A positive, sunny aesthetic was also deliberate - Allianz wanted to avoid adding any sense of pressure for consumers.
“It has to feel a little bit magical,” Gallagher continues. “We’re not talking about ‘Hey, take a yacht to the Bahamas’. We’re talking about the joy of little things people do in their day – that has to feel heightened. A strong visual language will stand out and build recognition. We’re establishing a brand as well as creating an ad. The aesthetic feels current, but with longevity.”
Behind the 'All the Experts' platform is a promise of a human face across all of Allianz’s accident protection services. As the campaign evolves, these experts will become more central to the storytelling, reinforcing that customers will speak directly to specialists when seeking support.
Alongside the main brand film, the campaign includes VOD, radio, digital, PPC, paid and organic social, and Sky AdSmart activity.
Rich praises the Edelman team for delivering to “incredibly tight timelines” while adapting along the way.
“It was quite a fast-paced project, but Edelman is a partner of ours globally and in the UK, so they really understand Allianz. That meant there wasn’t a long onboarding process – we’ve worked together a long time,” she says.
Julian Payne, Edelman UK’s CEO, adds: “We are delighted to support Allianz in this next chapter in the UK. It’s an integrated brief – our favourite kind – designed to reach a well-defined audience, and we can’t wait to see the impact as the campaign rolls out.”
