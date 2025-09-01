Allianz's Brand Building Campaign Wants Consumers To Live Their Best Lives

Positioning itself as “an enabler”, multinational finance company Allianz is reintroducing its insurance offer to the UK through a deliberately vibrant above-the-line campaign that aims to show its caring side, while introducing the creative platform 'All the Experts'.

As the licensing agreement around the LV= Insurance brand drew to a close, Carolyn Rich, director of brand, was hired in May 2024 to prepare for a rebrand and rebuild awareness of Allianz in the personal lines market, where it last operated nearly a decade ago.

The ambition is to become a top-three insurer in the personal lines retail market, starting by building consideration and awareness.

Rich appointed longtime agency partner Edelman to deliver the campaign rebrand, targeting consumer understanding of what Allianz represents. It follows last autumn’s announcement of a 10-year naming rights deal with the Rugby Football Union, which has seen Twickenham renamed the Allianz Stadium.

“Our marketing objectives are a little bit different,” says Rich. “Whilst we've got quite good brand awareness, and there’s residual awareness from before, we want people to understand what Allianz is all about, and what they can expect when they insure with us.”

This is Edelman’s first campaign for Allianz in the UK following a competitive pitch for the company’s global repositioning as the leading team of experts in the category. Edelman’s winning strategic and creative idea centres on championing Allianz’s values in order to drive growth across personal lines – starting with car and home insurance – while making the brand more culturally powerful.

A brand campaign for a new era

With a hint of Wes Anderson in its colour palette and a large, varied cast, the All the Experts campaign feels surprisingly upbeat. It deliberately breaks the mould of insurance ads that typically dwell on the grim aftermath of accidents, instead celebrating the many people and roles involved in helping customers return to their lives with minimal disruption.