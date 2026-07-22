The Digitas Reset

When Digitas UK appointed Anne Stagg last summer, she arrived into a business in motion – and, as it turned out, into a summer party just 17 hours before. It wasn’t the kind of carefully staged first week most agency CEOs get. Instead, it meant her introduction to the agency was immediate, informal, and in front of almost everyone she would shortly be leading.

Standing up to speak that early might have felt abrupt in another context, but for Stagg it also offered something valuable: a real-time read on the energy and ambition sitting within the business she had just joined. That sense of motion was part of the appeal. As she explains: “I’d sworn I wouldn’t go into another holdco. I wanted to build something with more autonomy, in a part of the market that felt open to reinvention. But Sam Hawkey [Digitas EMEA CEO] persuaded me there was a real opportunity at Digitas: a brilliant reputation, brilliant clients, great work and incredible talent, but without real clarity around what the agency stood for. Digitas had become the best-kept secret.”

Stagg arrived with more than three decades of experience spanning data, CRM, and customer experience. Before joining Digitas, she spent six years at Dentsu, latterly as UK CEO of Merkle. She also sat on the Merkle European leadership team. And her previous leadership roles at Indicia, Communisis, More2, and Experian gave her a front-row seat to the evolution of customer marketing long before AI became the industry's defining conversation.

For Stagg, the Digitas opportunity came with considerable scale. With just under 500 people across the UK business, the UK agency was already one of the largest digital agencies, but one whose profile in the wider market has lagged behind its capability.

Defining Digitas

“There was a real piece of work to define the sweet spot for Digitas, both within the group and in the wider market,” she says. “Externally, people didn’t fully understand what we did, and internally there was confusion too. People would say: ‘You do what we do, don’t you?’”

That ambiguity wasn’t a reflection of capability. The issue has been that of coherence and a sense of what it stood for in a market being reshaped by data, AI, and the collapse of traditional channel boundaries. For Stagg, that makes the opportunity for the business more compelling, not less.

“What appealed to me [about this job] was the opportunity to build an agency fit for the future. Because of our size and the mix of skills we have, we can pivot faster than many organisations. We can put different kinds of brilliant minds together and create something genuinely distinctive.”

Very quickly, a clearer positioning began to emerge within the Publicis Groupe ecosystem: Digitas would focus on CRM and customer experience - the “owned” layer of the customer journey - sitting alongside media and creative but operating with its own distinct logic.

“We are the CRM and customer experience part of Publicis. If media agencies are talking about paid, earned, shared, and owned, we are the owned piece – helping clients maximise customer value and deliver connected experiences that engage people properly.”

That framing has since become more than internal alignment; it has started to show up in how clients respond to the work itself.