How Digitas Kickstarted Cadillac's F1 Journey

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle stage for brands; millions of consumers are watching, and an ad slot during half-time is worth an estimated $8m .

The timing of this year's game coincided with luxury car brand Cadillac announcing its new Formula 1 (F1) team entry; not only did it look to capitalise on one of the world's most sporting events, but it looked to create a platform for attention to land and to keep audience engagement levels high.

Its online hub was designed as a digital home for the brand’s latest chapter as it grows race by race, and alongside Publicis-owned Digitas, the website was built in just 27 days.

The agency’s CCO Carren O’Keefe details how the team built and executed Cadillac’s vision in such a short time frame, how to relaunch the brand in today’s culture, and how the work looked to capture attention.

Creative Salon: What was the brief behind launching Cadillac F1 Team into culture – was it about awareness, credibility, or something more long-term?

Carren O'Keefe: From the very beginning, the site was positioned as the digital home of the Cadillac F1 team, a place where the brand, engineering credibility, culture, partners, commerce and community converge, not just for awareness or a one-off launch asset.

The launch of the team’s livery during the Super Bowl created instant attention, but our brief was clear - everything after that moment mattered just as much. The website needed to absorb the weight of the launch and then carry the incredible under-dog story forward race by race as the season unfolded.

The goal was to establish The Cadillac F1 Team as a serious, competitive entrant into F1, built from zero and designed to challenge the established teams.

What was the strategy behind producing work that helps shift how the brand is perceived by a younger, more diverse audience?

F1 is still gaining momentum in the US, and Cadillac — iconic symbol of American automotive status since 1902 — gives American fans an F1 team they can back with belief. That created an opportunity to connect with a younger, more diverse audience than many established F1 teams. To reinforce the challenger brand story, we intentionally avoided familiar F1 clichés and did not rely on inherited heritage.

The Cadillac F1 Team set out to combine engineering credibility with cultural relevance, and we helped bring that to life by expressing its focus on precision, craft and performance in a way that felt authentic.