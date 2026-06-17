EE Wants Customers to 'Get The Edge' With Its 5G Network

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “As the UK’s best network, we understand that having a fast, secure and reliable connection has never been more important. Our new campaign highlights how, with 5G+ on EE, our customers can get the edge when it matters most - whether that’s nabbing tickets to their favourite band while in a busy train station or sliding in to bag the last e-bike on the commute home. With 5G+ on the UK’s best network, we are doing more to ensure our customers get the best connection possible so they never have to miss out again”.

Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK, said: “When somehow life gets even more demanding, the smallest advantages, those marginal gains, can make all the difference. Reliant as we are on our devices, your mobile network can be the difference between winning and missing out. 5G+ on EE is that difference, network technology that gives your phone a more reliable connection and improved battery life. Needing the edge in those high pressure situations, like a busy morning commute; we’ve all been there.”

The fully integrated campaign spans AV, OOH, DOOH, audio, social, online video, VOD, cinema, customer activation and retail, and has been creatively crafted by a cross-agency team from Publicis Groupe UK, including Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas, who handled digital content that will go live throughout the summer. Media planning and buying was from OpenConnect, EE’s dedicated team at WPP Media.

Rebecca Marshall, OpenConnect Lead at WPP Media said: “‘The ‘Get the Edge’ campaign is built around moments we all recognise, with EE bringing the benefits of 5G+ to life in those times and places where it’s most needed. By showing up in these spaces, the campaign makes that advantage feel immediately relevant.”



5G+ on EE has been designed to provide customers with stronger mobile internet connections, faster download and upload speeds, and improved video calling, especially in busy locations and at peak times. It also provides extra battery life compared to standard 5G and is ten times faster than 4G, meaning customers can get closer to the front of the queue than the back. Plus with EE’s range of unlimited data plans, as well as Safer SIMs - under-18s smartphone plans designed around different levels of independence - customers can stay in control and ahead when it matters most.

To discover more, visit: Get the edge and stay ahead with 5G+ | UK’s Best Network | EE

Credits:

EE

Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom

Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin

Brand Campaign Manager: Kathryn Enright

Brand Campaign Manager: Danica Anamourlis

Brand Strategy & Development Director: Olivia Stubbings

Brand Strategy Manager: Amit Kotadia

Media Manager: Laura Stone

Saatchi & Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge

Executive Creative Director: William John

Senior Creatives: Hector Dudding & Oliver Quinn

Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon

Executive Producer: Sam Robinson

Senior Integrated Producer: Izzy Woods

Production Assistant: Abdul Onipede

Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor

Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas

Account Director: Zoe Lloydd

Account Director: Harry Flynn

Account Manager: Matisse Sipa Borgeaud

Head of Strategy: Will Moore

Senior Planner: Catherine Gaunt

Head of Business Affairs: Charlotte Fisher

Business Affairs Manager: Dan McPhilimey

Digitas

Georgina Aindow: Copywriter

Theo Gearing: Art Director

Ben Clapp: Executive Creative Director

Amandine Fabian: Creative Director

Sophie Baldvin: Account Director

Jessica Muhl: Senior Account Manager

Eboni Lamine: Copywriter

Laura Lopez: Senior Project Manager

Harry Bunnell: Strategy Director

Charlote Coutinho: Senior Strategist

Jessica Brennan: Business Lead

David Hofmyer: Strategy Partner

Media Agency - Open Connect

Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill

Business Director: Rob Corr

Planning Director: Meghan Royden

Planning Manager: Juliette Dehnel

AV Director: Eleanor Grieve

Social Manager: Gemma Downes

Programmatic Director: Lora Stefanova

Reservation Director: Nina Panesar

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Song Films

Director - Daniel Wolfe & Louis McCourt

MD UK - Shirley O’Connor

Producer - Maeve McMahon

Director’s Assistant - Kieran Smyth

Post shoot supervisor - Fin Crowther

Production Manager - Marii Stoltsen

PM socials - Celine Antal

Production Coordinator - Steven Jeram

Production Assistant - Imogen Bristow

Cast Coordinator - Kristin Atwood

Location Manager - Tom Gentle

1st Assistant Director - Chris Mears

1st Assistant Director - Ewan Stewart

2nd Assistant Director - Fraser Malcolm

2nd Assistant Director - Doug Inman

3rd Assistant Director - Garry Watson Boyd

3rd Assistant Director - Jenni Wright

Production Runner - Thomas Skinner

Production Runner - Bert Dijikstra

DOP - Robbie Ryan

DOP - Harry Wheeler

Focus Puller - Damian Leitch

Focus Puller - Olly Driscoll

2nd AC - Fraser Boland

2nd AC - Richard Davis

Crane Tech - Jason Clayton

Head Tech - Daniel Huddy

Bullet Time Tech - Justin Pentecost

Bullet Time Tech - Toby Pentecost

Bullet Time Tech - Roger Simonsz

Video Playback - Bartek Kloc

Playback Assistant - Bruce Carmichael

Drone Pilot - Miles Trotter

Drone Op - Ross Elliott

Sound Mixer - Simon Tomlinson

Sound Mixer - Merlin Bonning

Boom Op - Ryan Hill

Production Designer - Arthur De Borman

Art Director - Kezia Eales

Asst Art Director - Gail Bowman

Tech Graphics - Kenny McGuire

Animal Wrangler - Dave Stewart

Pigeon Wrangler - Jimmy Fitzpatrick

Veterinarian - Kirsty Stewart

Costume Designer- Kirsty Halliday

Hair and Make Up Designer - Kat Morgan

B Unit 1st AD - Remo Catani

B Unit DOP - Alasdair Boyce

B Unit Focus Puller - Trevor Henen

B Unit 2nd AC - Jonny Stillwell

B Unit Grip - Luke Byrne

Casting Director - Claire Catterson

Casting Director - Julia Gilmour

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stray

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dan Williams

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Clare Melia

VFX SUPERVISOR: Finlay Crowther

2D LEAD: Steve Miller

COMPOSITORS: Sebastian Brandow, Jack Stone, Mauro Nodari, Doru Ondun

AFX: Diogo Gil and Adam Roche

DESIGN: Jules Esteves

SENIOR PRODUCER: Jack Williams

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: ELECTRIC THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Colour Producer: Alex Carswell

EDITING COMPANY: Marsheen

Editors: Dave Davis & Dominic Leung

Edit Assistants: Ian Nabong & Matthew Blacklock

Edit Producers: Pia Ebrill & Harriet Cawley.

SOUND HOUSE: Factory

Sound House: Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith

Creative Director (Audio): Anthony Moore

Audio Producer: Emily Thomas

MUSIC : Wake The Town

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Maiken Silverup

SOCIAL

PRODUCTION COMPANY:

DIRECTOR: Zack Langsdon

1ST AC: Max Edmed

SOUND OP: Roger Cutting

EDITOR:

EDITOR: Crispin Deverill

SOUND: Factory

Sound Design & Mix: Mark Hills

Audio Producers: Max Doran-Bown & Emily Thomas

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: ELMNTL STUDIO

AFTER EFFECTS: Billy Wright

ONLINE: Martin Waller

PRODUCER: Katie Gillard

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Greg White

OOH

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Gardening Club

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Morgan Whitlock

GLOBAL HEAD OF INNOVATION: Colin Davis

AI TECHNICAL ADVISOR: Tom Roope

PRODUCERS: David Bradshaw & Angela Jackson-Betts

AI MOTION: Jon Baxter & Taylor Hewetson

AI ASSIST: Spike Jackson

DESIGN: Publicis Production Creative Studio

HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore

LEAD DESIGNER: Simon Hadassi

SENIOR DESIGNERS: James Goodwin Davies, Kumal Shah & Chris Vincent

LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Marco Balducci

MOTION DESIGNERS: Sally-Amy Ngwenya & Bella Cologlu



RETOUCH: Publicis Production

CREATIVE RETOUCHERS: Gareth Ling & Darren Grieves

HEAD OF RETOUCHING: Kirsten Howe

ARTWORK: Publicis Production



CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Dean Vuckovic, Darren Rolfe & Paul Jeffreys

PROJECT MANAGER: Adie Reilly

EXTENDED REGIONAL CAMPAIGN:

ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Emma Whiting

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Zan Stepien

SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Brett McDonald

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ciara McCarthy

POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: Publicis Production

HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore

LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Marco Balducci

SENIOR DESIGNERS: Blake Hart Wilson, Chris Vincent & Dan Bailey

SENIOR MOTION DESIGNERS: Aivaras Seduika & Mik Shaw



CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Dean Vuckovic

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Adie Reilly

SENIOR RETOUCHER: Darren Grieves