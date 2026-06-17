EE Wants Customers to 'Get The Edge' With Its 5G Network
The work by Publicis, featuring Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas, shows how to get ahead with 5G+
17 June 2026
EE, the UK’s best network*, has today launched its new brand campaign, Get the Edge. Created by Publicis Groupe UK’s cross-agency team, the work highlights how customers can get ahead with 5G+ on EE, it’s most powerful and reliable form of 5G connectivity*.
The campaign creative has been led by Saatchi & Saatchi, and launches with a 60s film showing how EE customers can get the edge when it matters most thanks to the reliability and speed of 5G+ on EE. With 5G+ on EE ten times faster than 4G and providing extra battery life compared to standard 5G, the campaign demonstrates how small advantages like this can often make a huge difference.
All taking place during rush hour at a busy UK train station, the creative brings together a teacher fielding a classful of young children on a school trip, music lovers trying to secure coveted gig tickets, and commuters battling to grab the last e-bike, with each scenario showing how, with 5G+ on EE, they can get the edge, even in the busiest of places.
The work also launches across a reactive national OOH campaign featuring multiple visual representations of EE customers getting ahead of the crowds with 5G+. With bespoke regional placements in cities across the UK, regional OOH focuses on a text message narrative, with local references, highlighting the real life, recognisable pain point of messages not delivering on other networks when it matters most.
Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “As the UK’s best network, we understand that having a fast, secure and reliable connection has never been more important. Our new campaign highlights how, with 5G+ on EE, our customers can get the edge when it matters most - whether that’s nabbing tickets to their favourite band while in a busy train station or sliding in to bag the last e-bike on the commute home. With 5G+ on the UK’s best network, we are doing more to ensure our customers get the best connection possible so they never have to miss out again”.
Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK, said: “When somehow life gets even more demanding, the smallest advantages, those marginal gains, can make all the difference. Reliant as we are on our devices, your mobile network can be the difference between winning and missing out. 5G+ on EE is that difference, network technology that gives your phone a more reliable connection and improved battery life. Needing the edge in those high pressure situations, like a busy morning commute; we’ve all been there.”
The fully integrated campaign spans AV, OOH, DOOH, audio, social, online video, VOD, cinema, customer activation and retail, and has been creatively crafted by a cross-agency team from Publicis Groupe UK, including Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas, who handled digital content that will go live throughout the summer. Media planning and buying was from OpenConnect, EE’s dedicated team at WPP Media.
Rebecca Marshall, OpenConnect Lead at WPP Media said: “‘The ‘Get the Edge’ campaign is built around moments we all recognise, with EE bringing the benefits of 5G+ to life in those times and places where it’s most needed. By showing up in these spaces, the campaign makes that advantage feel immediately relevant.”
5G+ on EE has been designed to provide customers with stronger mobile internet connections, faster download and upload speeds, and improved video calling, especially in busy locations and at peak times. It also provides extra battery life compared to standard 5G and is ten times faster than 4G, meaning customers can get closer to the front of the queue than the back. Plus with EE’s range of unlimited data plans, as well as Safer SIMs - under-18s smartphone plans designed around different levels of independence - customers can stay in control and ahead when it matters most.
To discover more, visit: Get the edge and stay ahead with 5G+ | UK’s Best Network | EE
Credits:
EE
Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom
Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin
Brand Campaign Manager: Kathryn Enright
Brand Campaign Manager: Danica Anamourlis
Brand Strategy & Development Director: Olivia Stubbings
Brand Strategy Manager: Amit Kotadia
Media Manager: Laura Stone
Saatchi & Saatchi
Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge
Executive Creative Director: William John
Senior Creatives: Hector Dudding & Oliver Quinn
Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon
Executive Producer: Sam Robinson
Senior Integrated Producer: Izzy Woods
Production Assistant: Abdul Onipede
Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor
Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas
Account Director: Zoe Lloydd
Account Director: Harry Flynn
Account Manager: Matisse Sipa Borgeaud
Head of Strategy: Will Moore
Senior Planner: Catherine Gaunt
Head of Business Affairs: Charlotte Fisher
Business Affairs Manager: Dan McPhilimey
Digitas
Georgina Aindow: Copywriter
Theo Gearing: Art Director
Ben Clapp: Executive Creative Director
Amandine Fabian: Creative Director
Sophie Baldvin: Account Director
Jessica Muhl: Senior Account Manager
Eboni Lamine: Copywriter
Laura Lopez: Senior Project Manager
Harry Bunnell: Strategy Director
Charlote Coutinho: Senior Strategist
Jessica Brennan: Business Lead
David Hofmyer: Strategy Partner
Media Agency - Open Connect
Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill
Business Director: Rob Corr
Planning Director: Meghan Royden
Planning Manager: Juliette Dehnel
AV Director: Eleanor Grieve
Social Manager: Gemma Downes
Programmatic Director: Lora Stefanova
Reservation Director: Nina Panesar
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Song Films
Director - Daniel Wolfe & Louis McCourt
MD UK - Shirley O’Connor
Producer - Maeve McMahon
Director’s Assistant - Kieran Smyth
Post shoot supervisor - Fin Crowther
Production Manager - Marii Stoltsen
PM socials - Celine Antal
Production Coordinator - Steven Jeram
Production Assistant - Imogen Bristow
Cast Coordinator - Kristin Atwood
Location Manager - Tom Gentle
1st Assistant Director - Chris Mears
1st Assistant Director - Ewan Stewart
2nd Assistant Director - Fraser Malcolm
2nd Assistant Director - Doug Inman
3rd Assistant Director - Garry Watson Boyd
3rd Assistant Director - Jenni Wright
Production Runner - Thomas Skinner
Production Runner - Bert Dijikstra
DOP - Robbie Ryan
DOP - Harry Wheeler
Focus Puller - Damian Leitch
Focus Puller - Olly Driscoll
2nd AC - Fraser Boland
2nd AC - Richard Davis
Crane Tech - Jason Clayton
Head Tech - Daniel Huddy
Bullet Time Tech - Justin Pentecost
Bullet Time Tech - Toby Pentecost
Bullet Time Tech - Roger Simonsz
Video Playback - Bartek Kloc
Playback Assistant - Bruce Carmichael
Drone Pilot - Miles Trotter
Drone Op - Ross Elliott
Sound Mixer - Simon Tomlinson
Sound Mixer - Merlin Bonning
Boom Op - Ryan Hill
Production Designer - Arthur De Borman
Art Director - Kezia Eales
Asst Art Director - Gail Bowman
Tech Graphics - Kenny McGuire
Animal Wrangler - Dave Stewart
Pigeon Wrangler - Jimmy Fitzpatrick
Veterinarian - Kirsty Stewart
Costume Designer- Kirsty Halliday
Hair and Make Up Designer - Kat Morgan
B Unit 1st AD - Remo Catani
B Unit DOP - Alasdair Boyce
B Unit Focus Puller - Trevor Henen
B Unit 2nd AC - Jonny Stillwell
B Unit Grip - Luke Byrne
Casting Director - Claire Catterson
Casting Director - Julia Gilmour
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Stray
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dan Williams
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Clare Melia
VFX SUPERVISOR: Finlay Crowther
2D LEAD: Steve Miller
COMPOSITORS: Sebastian Brandow, Jack Stone, Mauro Nodari, Doru Ondun
AFX: Diogo Gil and Adam Roche
DESIGN: Jules Esteves
SENIOR PRODUCER: Jack Williams
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: ELECTRIC THEATRE COLLECTIVE
Colourist: Jason Wallis
Colour Producer: Alex Carswell
EDITING COMPANY: Marsheen
Editors: Dave Davis & Dominic Leung
Edit Assistants: Ian Nabong & Matthew Blacklock
Edit Producers: Pia Ebrill & Harriet Cawley.
SOUND HOUSE: Factory
Sound House: Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith
Creative Director (Audio): Anthony Moore
Audio Producer: Emily Thomas
MUSIC : Wake The Town
MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Maiken Silverup
SOCIAL
PRODUCTION COMPANY:
DIRECTOR: Zack Langsdon
1ST AC: Max Edmed
SOUND OP: Roger Cutting
EDITOR:
EDITOR: Crispin Deverill
SOUND: Factory
Sound Design & Mix: Mark Hills
Audio Producers: Max Doran-Bown & Emily Thomas
POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: ELMNTL STUDIO
AFTER EFFECTS: Billy Wright
ONLINE: Martin Waller
PRODUCER: Katie Gillard
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Greg White
OOH
POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Gardening Club
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Morgan Whitlock
GLOBAL HEAD OF INNOVATION: Colin Davis
AI TECHNICAL ADVISOR: Tom Roope
PRODUCERS: David Bradshaw & Angela Jackson-Betts
AI MOTION: Jon Baxter & Taylor Hewetson
AI ASSIST: Spike Jackson
DESIGN: Publicis Production Creative Studio
HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore
LEAD DESIGNER: Simon Hadassi
SENIOR DESIGNERS: James Goodwin Davies, Kumal Shah & Chris Vincent
LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Marco Balducci
MOTION DESIGNERS: Sally-Amy Ngwenya & Bella Cologlu
RETOUCH: Publicis Production
CREATIVE RETOUCHERS: Gareth Ling & Darren Grieves
HEAD OF RETOUCHING: Kirsten Howe
ARTWORK: Publicis Production
CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Dean Vuckovic, Darren Rolfe & Paul Jeffreys
PROJECT MANAGER: Adie Reilly
EXTENDED REGIONAL CAMPAIGN:
ADVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Emma Whiting
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Zan Stepien
SENIOR INTEGRATED PRODUCER: Brett McDonald
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ciara McCarthy
POST PRODUCTION COMPANY: Publicis Production
HEAD OF DESIGN: James Crickmore
LEAD MOTION DESIGNER: Marco Balducci
SENIOR DESIGNERS: Blake Hart Wilson, Chris Vincent & Dan Bailey
SENIOR MOTION DESIGNERS: Aivaras Seduika & Mik Shaw
CREATIVE ARTWORKERS: Dean Vuckovic
SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Adie Reilly
SENIOR RETOUCHER: Darren Grieves