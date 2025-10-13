From Tokyo with Taste

The ambition of Asahi Super Dry is to scale the brand’s global recognition, while making it a modern Japanese icon in the process.

‘Seek What Is Unique’ is the newly introduced global brand platform for Asahi Super Dry, as it aims to inspire curiosity among consumers who are seeking new experiences and adventure in their lives.

This is Havas’ first work for Asahi since its appointment as global creative agency last December, taking on the brief of first developing a brand platform built around the uniqueness of the beer’s taste, brewing process, and history.

“Our new platform embraces the uniqueness of our product and Japan, allowing us to create a distinct space away from ‘sunshine beers’ and global storytelling, to tell new stories of discovery and highlight Japan in a way that many may not have seen before,” explains Małgorzata Lubelska, category and global brands CMO.

A New Era After 40 Years

Conceived as a brand that would challenge convention and reimagine the traditional beer category, it’s the first time Asahi Super Dry has advertised internationally under one platform. Created by Havas London in collaboration with Havas Creative Network agencies in Asia, Australia, and North America, the multi-disciplinary campaign runs across social and online, TV, cinema, out of home, global partnerships, and trade activation.

Leading the way is a 90-second film, directed by the Iconoclast team ALASKA, that revels in the neon aesthetic of Japan within a heightened version of Tokyo where a group of friends embark on a nighttime quest through the city’s iconic streets, alleyways, and mysterious bar backrooms.