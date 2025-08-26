Salute! Arriba! Tchin-tchin! Why we're all thirsty for 'Mediterranean' lager

It's clear, then, that providence counts for little - it's a 'lifestyle' that Heineken got right and others have followed, thereby developing a crowded and vibrant (if you like your ad cliches to be Mediterranean-themed) sub-sector of the beer market.

Neil Henderson, the CEO of St Luke's, was responsible for launching Moretti into the UK market - and therefore for the rise of the trend itself.

He says that the popularity of Mediterranean-style beers was borne of the rise in 'craft' real ales - a reaction itself to the increasingly homogenized real ale sector that was dominated by the so-called "Big Six" brewers from the 1960s to the 1990s. These were: Allied Breweries (which included Ind Coope, Ansells, and Tetley); Bass Charrington; Courage; Scottish & Newcastle; Watney Mann & Truman; and Whitbread.

"Craft ale came along and people realised beer should taste of something, and it became aspirational. But for most people they find craft hard to taste after a few pints," he says.

In the lager market, Birra Moretti, which had been established in Italy in 1859 and was acquired by Heineken in 1996, was able to benefit from this interest in craft. As opposed to 'traditional' and long-established UK lagers, like Carling, Foster's and Carlsberg. "It had all the cues of craft, had an interesting name, and had a taste. It had the perfect blend of 'I can drink this but I'm still getting crafty cues,'" says Henderson.

Similarly, its development as a lead brand in the Heineken stable coincided with a change in UK drinkers' pub-going habits. Whereas once 'wet' pubs were all about fruit machines, football on Sky and lads drinking cheap lager, and indeed the ads of the time played up to those stereotypes [see Hofmeister's 1984 ad below], pubs began to change to become more unisex areas, and became increasingly dependent on food sales.