'Keep It Fun, Keep It Fast': Athletic Brewing Co's CMO Takes On The UK

The World Of Marketing According To Andrew Katz

What excites you most about being a marketer?

I genuinely enjoy the craft of marketing. I don’t think the best marketing is ever safe. I think the best marketing always has a point of view. Beyond just the basics and the fundamentals - most products today are so good, they satisfy the basic needs — so beyond that, how do you then create desire? How do you then create a point of difference between you and somebody else?

And to me, the best marketing is marketing that other people get excited about and want to share. I don’t think you can do better.

What frustrates you most about being a marketer?

The challenge that we have at times is we want to move so fast, and because we’ve gotten bigger and because we’ve gotten more attention, the regulatory compliance piece of our jobs has gotten more complicated.

Things that we used to just go and do, we can’t just go and do them anymore, because we’re kind of a big company now, and we have to be a little bit more risk averse than we were at one point in our development as a company.

So I would say that we want to move faster a lot of the time than everybody around us can move, and we’re somewhat only as fast as the slowest moving piece of our operation. We like to move really fast. Speed to market is one of our advantages, and we always want to maintain that entrepreneurial mindset and spirit.

What is a career moment that you are particularly proud of?

I’ve had the good fortune of working on campaigns that were really transformational at the time. When I worked on Mountain Dew, we had such a clear insight on who our audience was, what they wanted, and how we could deliver that.

It was our whole push into action sports, and taking what was traditionally just a stimulating drink for refreshment — it was really the first energy drink ever — and we really zeroed in on this benefit of drinking this particular soda.

And so the campaign was all around ‘Do the Dew’. ‘Do the Dew’ was just kind of a really fun ‘Just Do It'. So that I think lived for a very long time.