Mucking In: How Tati Lindenberg Redefined Unilever's Laundry Empire

I strongly believe that brands in the future will have less and less control of narratives, and it will be a more shared authorship of brands.

And for me, 'Vaseline Verified' is taking that idea of controlling the narrative to a new level.

Because actually, it's based on consumers saying, "Well, this is how I use Vaseline. This is my truth, my narrative, my product." And then Vaseline is actually coming and saying, "Wait a minute. What are you doing? Yes, it's verified. I can control back my narrative and tell you that it is verified."

They had a really great insight, but on a deeper, more human level, it's a really beautiful tension point on who owns the narrative of the brand.

What frustrates you most as a marketer?

The frustration comes in – how can we be in less of an ivory tower or work in less of a silo and communicate more.

Obviously you can do that via AI, you can do that via social. Because of the way that the digital world is, with all the algorithms and so on, the frustration I have is that we are becoming very, very biased. I see this happening quite a lot. People almost develop a campaign for the group of people they know, right? It’s almost as if we are living in a world where each different brand has its own circle of fans, and when you create something that you love, that your friends love, it's potentially not reflective of what’s out there.

I'm afraid that we might be even more biased in the future. As marketers we see the aesthetics that we like, the brands that we like. Our reference becomes that. But there is a whole world outside that which we don't see anymore. And my frustration is, how can you remove yourself from your biases, and look at opinions that are potentially not the ones that you would like to hear?

How does the role of the creator economy impact how you think about brands and control?

Some days I am more scared and I feel that as marketers we're not going to have control.

But as with everything in life, you believe what you want to believe. What I've been doing is to make sure that everything about the brand is saying something with clarity and authority. By doing so, people understand what you're about and they can play around that.

One of the best examples of this is Beyoncé. Amid all the rumours about her relationship with Jay Z - she took control of the narrative herself and released the album Lemonade two years later.

That's good marketing strategy - for me, it's all in how and when you react.

What makes you hopeful for the future?

I love the 'Dirt Is Good' brand. I worked with it before as a brand manager and then I’ve had the honour of coming back to the brand five and a half years ago.

It’s a brand that I love because it has a strong point of view that has been relevant and maybe it’s even more relevant now - with screens and phones. Because of my Coca-Cola dreams when I was younger, I always loved to see brands with a point of view.

Nowadays, you see so many brands that are popular for one year. The longevity of 'Dirt Is Good' makes me incredibly proud of working on the brand.

I’m not saying launching a brand is easy because it’s not, but I do feel that with the AI tools nowadays, you can create an incredible brand, put it in PowerPoint slides, and so on. But I always tell people, make it exist and make it relevant for two decades. Then we can talk.

For me the most important thing is not only to keep the brad consistent but to keep the business growing.

I'm incredibly proud to say that when I came to the brand, our global penetration was around 42 per cent and now it's 53 per cent.