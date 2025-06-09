From Culture to Cart - Esi Eggleston Bracey

Nearly two years have passed since Esi Eggleston Bracey took on one of the biggest jobs in global marketing, leading brand and communications at Unilever. Now, the company is in the throes of a dramatic transformation.

With a plan to channel around half of its entire marketing budget into social media and the creator economy, Unilever is overhauling how it connects with consumers. Throw AI into the mix, and the emerging change becomes even more profound.

Yet, despite the scale of the shift, Unilever's chief growth and marketing officer Eggleston Bracey insists that the fundamentals of marketing remain constant, even if the tools are evolving.

“Marketing is clearly about making sure you understand people and then you communicate the brands and products in a way that addresses people's needs,” she outlines. There should be no “getting distracted” by what is changing from delivering the fundamentals of marketing, is her belief.

Eggleston Bracey - who trained as an engineer - is fully aware of the fluidity in today’s media landscape, and the growing complexity of consumer attention. With no one-size-fits-all solution, brands are battling media, creators and audiences themselves in a war for relevance.

To meet that challenge, she has introduced a new marketing model for Unilever’s brand teams, designed to reflect the increasing personalisation of content and the fragmentation of media.

“It is really a big transformation. What that requires is how we elevate the desirability of our brands so that we can catch attention in this complicated world,” she continues, outlining a shift away from the ‘One To Many’ approach to ‘Many To Many’.

“It's many people communicating to many other people to get scale, or many pieces of content that address this individualism. Personalisation at scale… You have many pieces of content that can appeal to many different people,” she says of brands clamouring for attention.

Preparing For the Creator Economy

Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez has called for the company’s brands to be represented by creators in every postcode. Unilever is now working with 20 times more creators than it did last year.

With roughly half the marketing budget now allocated to social media and creator collaborations, Eggleston Bracey says it’s "fundamental" for Unilever’s marketers to be prepared.

“The Many-to-Many model is rooted in others saying your brand message on your behalf and sharing your message. Every idea you have is, ‘Do I care?’ and ‘Is it worth sharing? You have to make sure every idea is meaningful,” she advises.

To enable that, she encourages teams to find where a creator and their audience naturally overlap with the brand. Authenticity is key, as is clarity around the brand’s values, tone of voice, and cultural relevance. “You’re not just paying for fame,” she adds.

One tool helping this shift is 'Brandverse', a platform that allows Unilever to deliver hyper-local influencer marketing. It connects nano-influencers to mega ones, generating word of mouth within communities, whether it’s a local comment or a product recommendation shared with neighbours.

Eggleston Bracey denies being daunted at the prospect of involving external influencers within the marketing mix, describing it as “a new behaviour” that is both necessary and exciting for marketers.

“At the end of the day, what we're driving is our brand's competitiveness. The metrics matter, right? We want our brands to win share in the marketplace. Why? Because we're critical and essential in people's lives. If we push a message that's not relevant, that won't happen. So our marketers are embracing that,” she outlines.

At the start of May, Unilever held an internal event for its 6,000 marketers internationally to unlearn and learn to operate with the ‘Many-to-Many’ model, as well as using tools and examples to understand tips for success.

One such example is the Persil collaboration with Arsenal Women and the ‘Dirt Is Good’ platform, developed with agency Mullen Lowe. The ‘Every Stain Should Be Part of the Game’ campaign encouraged girls to embrace the messier side of sport.